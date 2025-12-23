How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices

A winter vacation in the Carpathians is not cheap, as it is the peak ski season. However, the choice of location can significantly affect the budget. UNN analyzed offers near the Bukovel ski resort on Booking and found out what tourists get for their money in different settlements.

Polyanytsia: maximum comfort near Bukovel

If you want to spend your winter holidays in hotels that are as close as possible to the ski lifts, such "luxury" leisure will cost an average of 150,000 hryvnias for two adults for 5 nights. This segment is the most expensive in the Carpathians, but the conditions are also the best.

Such hotels, in turn, offer:

- a wellness spa, saunas, bathhouse, hot tub, gym;

- location in the middle of the Bukovel ski resort, next to the lift - spacious rooms, decorated in a modern style with all amenities;

- picturesque mountain views from the window;

- massage rooms, beauty salons, and solariums also operate on the hotel premises.

However, there are less expensive accommodation options concentrated specifically in Polyanytsia – a village that actually borders the Bukovel resort. On average, five nights for two adults in no less luxurious conditions, but further from the lifts, cost about 100 thousand hryvnias here.

For this amount, you can get:

- spacious luxury rooms with panoramic mountain views;

- breakfast included in the price;

- free shuttle service to Bukovel ski lifts;

- location approximately 1–1.2 km from the resort

Also, on the territory of most hotels of this price range, there are saunas, a salt room, a multi-functional shower, and a gym, as well as various spa treatments.

However, Polyanytsia also has a less "luxury" segment. You can find an accommodation option in a four-star hotel with good reviews, bright rooms, a spa center, and breakfast, which will cost approximately 60 thousand hryvnias for two for 5 nights.

Tatariv: quietness, nature, and more pleasant prices

For those looking for a quieter vacation away from the tourist hustle and bustle, Tatariv is worth considering. Prices here are significantly lower: about 25 thousand hryvnias for two for 5 nights.

Among the advantages:

- breakfasts in the continental or "buffet" format;

- rooms with views of the mountains, river, or courtyard;

- terraces with views;

- cozy atmosphere and good reviews regarding service.

The downside is that it will take longer to get to the ski slopes than from Polyanytsia, but many tourists consider this an acceptable price for peace and lower accommodation costs.

Yablunytsia: the most affordable option near the resort

Yablunytsia remains an even more budget-friendly destination. This is a good choice for those who appreciate quietness and are not chasing luxury.

For two people for 5 nights, in comfortable rooms of four-star hotels, prices here start from 16 thousand hryvnias, although the cost may vary depending on the level of the establishment.

For this money, they offer:

- distance to Bukovel on average about 7 km;

- to the nearest bus stop - approximately 1 km;

- free private parking near the hotels;

- breakfast included in the price.

Vorokhta: active recreation and affordable prices

And for those who want to save on accommodation but are not ready to give up active recreation, Vorokhta will be an excellent option. However, the village is located 15 km from the Bukovel ski resort, so it will take a little longer to get to the slopes, but prices here are among the lowest in the region.

On average, accommodation for two people for 5 nights costs about 10 thousand hryvnias. For this money, tourists are offered cozy guest houses with good conditions and the necessary infrastructure for winter and summer recreation.

Among the advantages:

- possibility of renting bicycles and quad bikes;

- car rental is available in some accommodations, which greatly facilitates trips to Bukovel;

- rooms with a view of a quiet street, which adds a sense of peace and solitude.

Vorokhta is suitable for travelers who appreciate nature, active recreation, and pleasant prices, without being tied to the immediate proximity of the resort.