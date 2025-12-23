How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 262 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 1276 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 3962 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 3860 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 10591 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 18762 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35183 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51407 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77742 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44358 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 29023 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 28213 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 28445 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 29232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 14128 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 262 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 3962 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77742 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 57660 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 86117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 2900 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 6182 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 20375 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 22817 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 45195 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
Film

How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Prices for winter holidays in the Carpathians vary significantly: from UAH 150,000 for 5 nights for two near Bukovel to UAH 10,000 in Vorokhta. UNN analyzed accommodation offers near the Bukovel ski resort, revealing different price categories and comfort levels.

How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices

A winter vacation in the Carpathians is not cheap, as it is the peak ski season. However, the choice of location can significantly affect the budget. UNN analyzed offers near the Bukovel ski resort on Booking and found out what tourists get for their money in different settlements.

Polyanytsia: maximum comfort near Bukovel

If you want to spend your winter holidays in hotels that are as close as possible to the ski lifts, such "luxury" leisure will cost an average of 150,000 hryvnias for two adults for 5 nights. This segment is the most expensive in the Carpathians, but the conditions are also the best.

Such hotels, in turn, offer:

- a wellness spa, saunas, bathhouse, hot tub, gym;

- location in the middle of the Bukovel ski resort, next to the lift - spacious rooms, decorated in a modern style with all amenities;

- picturesque mountain views from the window;

- massage rooms, beauty salons, and solariums also operate on the hotel premises.

However, there are less expensive accommodation options concentrated specifically in Polyanytsia – a village that actually borders the Bukovel resort. On average, five nights for two adults in no less luxurious conditions, but further from the lifts, cost about 100 thousand hryvnias here.

For this amount, you can get:

- spacious luxury rooms with panoramic mountain views;

- breakfast included in the price;

- free shuttle service to Bukovel ski lifts;

- location approximately 1–1.2 km from the resort

Also, on the territory of most hotels of this price range, there are saunas, a salt room, a multi-functional shower, and a gym, as well as various spa treatments.

However, Polyanytsia also has a less "luxury" segment. You can find an accommodation option in a four-star hotel with good reviews, bright rooms, a spa center, and breakfast, which will cost approximately 60 thousand hryvnias for two for 5 nights.

Tatariv: quietness, nature, and more pleasant prices

For those looking for a quieter vacation away from the tourist hustle and bustle, Tatariv is worth considering. Prices here are significantly lower: about 25 thousand hryvnias for two for 5 nights.

Among the advantages:

- breakfasts in the continental or "buffet" format;

- rooms with views of the mountains, river, or courtyard;

- terraces with views;

- cozy atmosphere and good reviews regarding service.

The downside is that it will take longer to get to the ski slopes than from Polyanytsia, but many tourists consider this an acceptable price for peace and lower accommodation costs.

Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off23.12.25, 13:27 • 3990 views

Yablunytsia: the most affordable option near the resort

Yablunytsia remains an even more budget-friendly destination. This is a good choice for those who appreciate quietness and are not chasing luxury.

For two people for 5 nights, in comfortable rooms of four-star hotels, prices here start from 16 thousand hryvnias, although the cost may vary depending on the level of the establishment.

For this money, they offer:

- distance to Bukovel on average about 7 km;

- to the nearest bus stop - approximately 1 km;

- free private parking near the hotels;

- breakfast included in the price.

Vorokhta: active recreation and affordable prices

And for those who want to save on accommodation but are not ready to give up active recreation, Vorokhta will be an excellent option. However, the village is located 15 km from the Bukovel ski resort, so it will take a little longer to get to the slopes, but prices here are among the lowest in the region.

On average, accommodation for two people for 5 nights costs about 10 thousand hryvnias. For this money, tourists are offered cozy guest houses with good conditions and the necessary infrastructure for winter and summer recreation.

Among the advantages:

- possibility of renting bicycles and quad bikes;

- car rental is available in some accommodations, which greatly facilitates trips to Bukovel;

- rooms with a view of a quiet street, which adds a sense of peace and solitude.

Vorokhta is suitable for travelers who appreciate nature, active recreation, and pleasant prices, without being tied to the immediate proximity of the resort.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyPublicationsReal Estate
New Year
Village
Ukraine