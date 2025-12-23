$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
11:27 AM • 198 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 1760 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 9278 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 17953 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 34647 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 50917 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76796 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44230 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 37101 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30467 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 28245 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 27427 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 27655 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 28395 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo06:07 AM • 13390 views
Publications
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 198 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76796 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 56940 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 85439 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 107104 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Anthony Blinken
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 2014 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 5518 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 20061 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 22511 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 44873 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Gold
Film

Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25, but no day off is expected due to martial law. The holiday has deep family traditions, including 12 Lenten dishes on Christmas Eve, the main one of which is kutia.

Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off

Christmas is a warm family holiday that gathers all the closest people to celebrate the most important event of Christianity - the birth of Jesus Christ. For the past few years, this event has been celebrated in Ukraine according to the new style, namely on December 25th. What can be done and what is better to avoid on this holy day - UNN will tell you.

Will there be a day off

Christmas is officially a public holiday, but due to martial law, no day off is provided, however, the right to make it a day off remains with the employer. Some citizens celebrate Christmas according to the old style, on January 7th, but no day off is provided on this day at all.

Traditions of a Rich Christmas Eve

The celebration of Christmas in Ukraine has deep roots. Christmas is considered a family holiday, designed to unite the whole family. Traditionally, for Christmas, everyone who went to study or, for example, to work in other cities or villages, came to their parents' home. In ancient times, it was believed that loneliness on Christmas meant that a person would wander and be tested throughout the next year.

The rituals differed depending on the region. For example, Boykos wrapped the table, at which the family gathered for Christmas Eve, with an iron chain, symbolizing strong unity. But it was generally accepted that the house should be cleaned and decorated for Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve, the Eve of Christmas, or Rich Christmas Eve begins as soon as the first star appears in the sky. Christmas Eve is an ancient tradition from pre-Christian times and is associated, in particular, with the honoring of ancestors.

The host is the first to sit at the table, and the dinner itself begins with a prayer. Dinner should take place in a calm atmosphere, without noise, and even more so without quarrels.

12 dishes - what should be on the table on Christmas Eve

Traditionally, preparations for Christmas last 40 days, observing the Christmas fast. There should be 12 lean dishes on the table, symbolizing the 12 apostles of Christ. However, the main dish is kutia. It is also important that all dishes are homemade.

According to traditions, the following were placed on the table on Christmas Eve:

  • kutia;
    • uzvar;
      • borscht;
        • kapusniak;
          • kalach;
            • fish;
              • beans and peas;
                • holubtsi with millet;
                  • halushky;
                    • varenyky;
                      • porridge.

                        Some dishes and their preparation methods differed depending on the region. But kutia - as the main dish - had to be present. For the Christmas Eve dinner, Rich Kutia is prepared and served, with nuts, poppy seeds, honey, fresh fruits added, but no milk or butter, as the dish must be lean.

                        Symbols of Christmas

                        The main symbol of Christmas for Ukrainians is the didukh, which came to us from pre-Christian times. This is a sheaf of wheat or rye, to which other herbs were added. This decoration symbolized a good harvest and stood in a prominent place, usually in the corner, on the table near the icon. A new didukh was made every year when the harvest was gathered. Grains from the old didukh were added to the grains of the next sowing.

                        It was customary to put hay or straw under the tablecloth - a symbol of Christ's manger.

                        Another symbol that came to us from pre-Christian times is straw spiders. They were traditionally hung from the ceiling as protection from evil forces. Sometimes the house was decorated with vytynanky - something similar to the paper snowflakes we are used to.

                        The Christian symbol of the holiday is the Star of Bethlehem.

                        Vertep and carols

                        Caroling usually begins on the evening of December 24th and continues on the day of December 25th. However, there is no clearly established time. In some regions, carolers go out only on Christmas Day itself after the end of the church service.

                        Carols are an integral part of a larger performance - the vertep. The vertep is a traditional Christmas performance that took place in the form of a puppet or live show, combined with processions and singing. Mostly, the vertep is widespread in the western regions of the country, usually involving young people. Carols can also be performed separately, especially by children, who receive sweets for it.

                        Superstitions and omens

                        It is strictly forbidden to swear, abuse alcohol, be angry, wish evil, envy, and work hard. In general, these prohibitions are the same as for other church holidays. Also, on this holy day, there are omens that can indicate future events. According to omens, everything depends on the weather on Christmas.

                        For example:

                        • the coming year will be fruitful if there is a blizzard and frost on the trees on Christmas;
                          • if there is a lot of snow, expect an early spring;
                            • many stars in the sky portend a good harvest of buckwheat and peas;
                              • if it is frosty on Christmas, the summer will be hot, and if it is a thaw, expect a cold spring;
                                • if a man is the first to enter the house on Christmas, it is for good luck, and if a woman, it is for trouble.

                                  Oleksandra Mesenko

                                  SocietyCulturePublications
                                  Frosts in Ukraine
                                  Martial law
                                  Loneliness
                                  Snow in Ukraine
                                  Ukraine