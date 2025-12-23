Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off

Christmas is a warm family holiday that gathers all the closest people to celebrate the most important event of Christianity - the birth of Jesus Christ. For the past few years, this event has been celebrated in Ukraine according to the new style, namely on December 25th. What can be done and what is better to avoid on this holy day - UNN will tell you.

Will there be a day off

Christmas is officially a public holiday, but due to martial law, no day off is provided, however, the right to make it a day off remains with the employer. Some citizens celebrate Christmas according to the old style, on January 7th, but no day off is provided on this day at all.

Traditions of a Rich Christmas Eve

The celebration of Christmas in Ukraine has deep roots. Christmas is considered a family holiday, designed to unite the whole family. Traditionally, for Christmas, everyone who went to study or, for example, to work in other cities or villages, came to their parents' home. In ancient times, it was believed that loneliness on Christmas meant that a person would wander and be tested throughout the next year.

The rituals differed depending on the region. For example, Boykos wrapped the table, at which the family gathered for Christmas Eve, with an iron chain, symbolizing strong unity. But it was generally accepted that the house should be cleaned and decorated for Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve, the Eve of Christmas, or Rich Christmas Eve begins as soon as the first star appears in the sky. Christmas Eve is an ancient tradition from pre-Christian times and is associated, in particular, with the honoring of ancestors.

The host is the first to sit at the table, and the dinner itself begins with a prayer. Dinner should take place in a calm atmosphere, without noise, and even more so without quarrels.

12 dishes - what should be on the table on Christmas Eve

Traditionally, preparations for Christmas last 40 days, observing the Christmas fast. There should be 12 lean dishes on the table, symbolizing the 12 apostles of Christ. However, the main dish is kutia. It is also important that all dishes are homemade.

According to traditions, the following were placed on the table on Christmas Eve:

kutia;

uzvar;

borscht;

kapusniak;

kalach;

fish;

beans and peas;

holubtsi with millet;

halushky;

varenyky;

porridge.

Some dishes and their preparation methods differed depending on the region. But kutia - as the main dish - had to be present. For the Christmas Eve dinner, Rich Kutia is prepared and served, with nuts, poppy seeds, honey, fresh fruits added, but no milk or butter, as the dish must be lean.

Symbols of Christmas

The main symbol of Christmas for Ukrainians is the didukh, which came to us from pre-Christian times. This is a sheaf of wheat or rye, to which other herbs were added. This decoration symbolized a good harvest and stood in a prominent place, usually in the corner, on the table near the icon. A new didukh was made every year when the harvest was gathered. Grains from the old didukh were added to the grains of the next sowing.

It was customary to put hay or straw under the tablecloth - a symbol of Christ's manger.

Another symbol that came to us from pre-Christian times is straw spiders. They were traditionally hung from the ceiling as protection from evil forces. Sometimes the house was decorated with vytynanky - something similar to the paper snowflakes we are used to.

The Christian symbol of the holiday is the Star of Bethlehem.

Vertep and carols

Caroling usually begins on the evening of December 24th and continues on the day of December 25th. However, there is no clearly established time. In some regions, carolers go out only on Christmas Day itself after the end of the church service.

Carols are an integral part of a larger performance - the vertep. The vertep is a traditional Christmas performance that took place in the form of a puppet or live show, combined with processions and singing. Mostly, the vertep is widespread in the western regions of the country, usually involving young people. Carols can also be performed separately, especially by children, who receive sweets for it.

Superstitions and omens

It is strictly forbidden to swear, abuse alcohol, be angry, wish evil, envy, and work hard. In general, these prohibitions are the same as for other church holidays. Also, on this holy day, there are omens that can indicate future events. According to omens, everything depends on the weather on Christmas.

For example: