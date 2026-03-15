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Occupiers in Crimea are preparing an alternative service system for 2026 - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The "administration" of Crimea is forming lists of enterprises and dormitories for conscripts. Alternative service will become a tool for full mobilization accounting.

Occupiers in Crimea are preparing an alternative service system for 2026 - CNS

The occupation administration of Crimea has begun preparing a system of alternative civilian service for 2026. The relevant document has been sent to executive bodies with a request to submit a list of enterprises, professions, and positions where citizens can be employed. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that proposals should be formed with a division into spring and autumn conscriptions.

In fact, it is about creating a conscription infrastructure even for those who will not formally serve in the army. The occupation authorities are forming a list of organizations that can accept such people for work. They also require taking into account the possibility of accommodating them in dormitories if the service takes place outside their place of residence.

- the report says.

It is indicated that such an approach indicates the systemic integration of occupied Crimea into the Russian conscription system. Alternative service in this case becomes not a mechanism of choice for citizens, but an element of the general system of mobilization accounting of people.

In essence, the occupation administration is creating a full cycle of control over the conscription resource: from military service to alternative service, which allows involving residents in the needs of the occupation system even in case of refusal to serve in the army.

- summarized in the CNS.

Recall

Russia has launched a new wave of militarization in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - from educational institutions to local administrations.

Occupiers in Crimea lure individuals with legal troubles into war: details of forced mobilization29.09.25, 12:55 • 3382 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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