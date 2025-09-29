Occupiers in Crimea lure individuals with legal troubles into war: details of forced mobilization

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians continue forced mobilization. The occupation "administration" has placed advertisements in Simferopol on information boards for a "one-way contract" for individuals with legal problems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

As added by the Representative Office, as of September 29, 2025, at least 2,184 Russian servicemen from units stationed in Crimea have died. 1,321 of them are likely citizens of Ukraine.

In addition, the capture of at least 125 Russian servicemen from Crimea has been confirmed. Most are likely citizens of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in occupied Sevastopol, restrictions were introduced on the sale of fuel - no more than 30 liters per person.