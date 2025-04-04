$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15885 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29054 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64952 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122742 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The President signed the law on changing the name of local general courts

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4273-IX (bill 12351), which changes the names of 103 local courts in various regions of Ukraine. The renaming has been agreed with state authorities and does not require additional costs.

Politics • March 26, 12:34 PM • 20267 views

Blown up just before the arrival of a train with ammunition: another successful operation of "ATESH" in Crimea

The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.

War • March 12, 04:59 AM • 131479 views

Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, air defense shot down four drones over the sea near Kacha. According to rescue services, no damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded.

War • March 6, 09:22 PM • 24213 views

British intelligence: Russian Black Sea Fleet has weakened since the beginning of the war, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine

Russia's Black Sea Fleet lost its dominance after Ukraine's attacks destroyed 24 Russian vessels. The fleet has moved to Novorossiysk, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine.

War • February 27, 01:00 PM • 24840 views

Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement to the international community on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol. 291 MPs supported the document.

War • February 26, 12:35 PM • 39168 views

The Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: February 26 is an important date in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine

On February 26, 2014, a massive rally in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity was held in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people. The next day, Russian troops seized the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Crimean government.

War • February 26, 04:30 AM • 117267 views

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

On February 20, 2014, the occupation of Crimea by unmarked Russian troops began. Within a month, Russia seized the peninsula and held an illegal referendum at gunpoint.

War • February 20, 04:49 AM • 195597 views

ECHR finds Russia guilty of systematic suppression of freedom of speech and repression for criticizing the war against Ukraine

The ECHR found Russia guilty of systematic violations of freedom of speech through laws on “fake news” and “discrediting the army. ” The court emphasized the illegitimacy of the decisions of the Crimean “courts” and the possibility of using this decision to protect victims of repression.

Politics • February 12, 03:42 PM • 30679 views

Occupied Crimea was attacked by drones: what the Russian Defense Ministry says

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of four Ukrainian UAVs in Crimea on the evening of February 10. The exact locations of the attack and evidence were not provided, and the Ukrainian side did not comment on the situation.

War • February 10, 07:41 PM • 26602 views

In 2024, the invaders intensified repressions against Ukrainian women: who is in captivity in Russia

In 2024, the occupiers stepped up repression of Ukrainian women in the occupied territories. At least 17 Ukrainian civilian women are in Russian captivity, including Oksana Senezhuk, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Society • January 31, 01:44 PM • 31993 views

Naval drones attack occupied Crimea again: what's going on

Russian telegram channels report an attack by naval drones on Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of two unmanned boats near the peninsula.

War • January 26, 08:19 AM • 58535 views

It was loud in Crimea: occupiers claim to have shot down 11 drones

Explosions were heard and air defense systems were operating in occupied Crimea, especially in the areas of Yevpatoriya and Saky. The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 11 drones over the Black Sea.

War • January 25, 09:00 AM • 38307 views

Poroshenko's TV channel deleted video with evidence of his business and tax payments in occupied Crimea - media

“Channel 5 deleted an archived video from 2014 with the head of Sevmorzavod about cooperation with Russia. Journalists found evidence of Poroshenko's business in the occupied Crimea and payment of taxes to Russia.

Politics • January 23, 03:14 PM • 28931 views

The threat of missile attacks remains: Hostile missile carrier ship is in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.

War • January 22, 05:12 AM • 25484 views

Russia reports drone attack off the coast of annexed Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a UAV attack off the coast of occupied Crimea. An air alert was announced in Sevastopol due to the threat of a drone attack.

War • January 21, 09:14 AM • 30106 views

In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after cleaning up fuel oil

In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after participating in the cleaning of the beach from fuel oil. According to his brother, the boy could have been exposed to toxic substances, and the ambulance did not arrive in time.

News of the World • January 16, 01:49 PM • 25505 views

27 enemy fighters captured in Kursk region - Air Assault Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers and other units of the Defense Forces captured 27 enemy soldiers during an operation in the Kursk region. Among the prisoners are officers and soldiers from various units, including marines and airborne troops.

War • January 16, 09:48 AM • 21950 views

Tanker accident in the Kerch Strait: fuel oil stains found in Yalta and Tuzla Island

Fuel oil pollution was detected in the waters of Yalta and Tuzla Island after a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. A total of 830 people, 250 pieces of equipment and aircraft were deployed to respond to the incident.

Society • January 16, 07:37 AM • 24769 views

Decommunization continues: Rada supports renaming of over a hundred courts in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law on renaming more than 100 courts in different regions of Ukraine. The changes affect courts in Crimea, Sevastopol and 16 regions of the country, but do not provide for their reorganization.

Politics • January 14, 02:09 PM • 32906 views

Kerch bridge blocked in occupied Crimea due to alarm, air defense system in Bryansk

An air alert has been declared in occupied Crimea and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked. Russian air defense forces are operating in the Bryansk region and claim to have destroyed a drone.

War • January 13, 06:29 PM • 31935 views

Defected to the enemy: ex-head of the SBU department in Crimea is suspected of treason

The ex-head of the SBU department in Crimea was notified of being suspected of high treason. After the occupation of the peninsula, he sided with the Russian Federation and headed an FSB unit, for which he received an award from the occupation authorities.

War • January 11, 03:00 AM • 35016 views

Drones reported in Crimea: Russia has raised aircraft, closed the Kerch Bridge

The Kerch Bridge was closed in occupied Crimea because of drone sightings. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.

War • January 10, 11:25 PM • 28535 views

Fuel oil stains in the Black Sea: The Ministry of Environment answered whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast

The Ministry of Environment reports that there is no threat to the coast of Odesa from the spill of fuel oil from Russian tankers. The pollution over an area of about 1000 km² reached the coast of Crimea, killing more than 15,000 birds and 30 dolphins.

Society • January 10, 08:01 AM • 25707 views

Crimean occupation authorities warn of risk of fuel oil spread to Odesa region

The occupation authorities of Crimea predict a deterioration of the situation with the fuel oil spill and its possible spread to Odesa region. More than 86,000 tons of fuel oil have already been collected in Crimea and the Kuban after the tanker accident.

Society • January 8, 04:29 PM • 38252 views

New oil spills were discovered in Sevastopol after the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, new oil product stains were discovered after the accident with the tankers "Volganeft". Over the past few days, more than 111 tons of contaminated soil have been collected, and oil slicks continue to spread.

Society • January 8, 10:34 AM • 19079 views

Fuel oil spill near Crimea threatens the entire Black Sea

A significant fuel oil spill occurred near the temporarily occupied Crimea, reaching Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya. There may be from 4 to 8 thousand tons of toxic substances in the sea, which threaten the ecosystem of the entire region.

Society • January 8, 02:41 AM • 26869 views

Areas of fuel oil contamination found on the coast in Yevpatoriya

New areas of fuel oil contamination have been discovered on the coast of occupied Yevpatoriya after the Russian tanker accident. More than 126 tons of fuel oil have already been collected in Sevastopol, and more than 30 dolphins have died.

Society • January 7, 08:08 PM • 21091 views

Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution

More than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the Volgoneft tanker accident. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Society • January 6, 08:29 AM • 25369 views

Fuel oil contamination reached three more cities in occupied Crimea

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

Society • January 5, 04:18 PM • 30458 views

An emergency situation is declared in Sevastopol due to a fuel oil spill on the beaches

Several beaches in occupied Sevastopol were found to be contaminated with fuel oil after a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. Local authorities declared a state of emergency of regional significance.

Crimes and emergencies • January 4, 01:25 PM • 30990 views