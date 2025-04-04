Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4273-IX (bill 12351), which changes the names of 103 local courts in various regions of Ukraine. The renaming has been agreed with state authorities and does not require additional costs.
The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.
In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, air defense shot down four drones over the sea near Kacha. According to rescue services, no damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet lost its dominance after Ukraine's attacks destroyed 24 Russian vessels. The fleet has moved to Novorossiysk, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement to the international community on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol. 291 MPs supported the document.
On February 26, 2014, a massive rally in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity was held in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people. The next day, Russian troops seized the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Crimean government.
On February 20, 2014, the occupation of Crimea by unmarked Russian troops began. Within a month, Russia seized the peninsula and held an illegal referendum at gunpoint.
The ECHR found Russia guilty of systematic violations of freedom of speech through laws on “fake news” and “discrediting the army. ” The court emphasized the illegitimacy of the decisions of the Crimean “courts” and the possibility of using this decision to protect victims of repression.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of four Ukrainian UAVs in Crimea on the evening of February 10. The exact locations of the attack and evidence were not provided, and the Ukrainian side did not comment on the situation.
In 2024, the occupiers stepped up repression of Ukrainian women in the occupied territories. At least 17 Ukrainian civilian women are in Russian captivity, including Oksana Senezhuk, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Russian telegram channels report an attack by naval drones on Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of two unmanned boats near the peninsula.
Explosions were heard and air defense systems were operating in occupied Crimea, especially in the areas of Yevpatoriya and Saky. The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 11 drones over the Black Sea.
“Channel 5 deleted an archived video from 2014 with the head of Sevmorzavod about cooperation with Russia. Journalists found evidence of Poroshenko's business in the occupied Crimea and payment of taxes to Russia.
In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported a UAV attack off the coast of occupied Crimea. An air alert was announced in Sevastopol due to the threat of a drone attack.
In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after participating in the cleaning of the beach from fuel oil. According to his brother, the boy could have been exposed to toxic substances, and the ambulance did not arrive in time.
Ukrainian paratroopers and other units of the Defense Forces captured 27 enemy soldiers during an operation in the Kursk region. Among the prisoners are officers and soldiers from various units, including marines and airborne troops.
Fuel oil pollution was detected in the waters of Yalta and Tuzla Island after a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. A total of 830 people, 250 pieces of equipment and aircraft were deployed to respond to the incident.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law on renaming more than 100 courts in different regions of Ukraine. The changes affect courts in Crimea, Sevastopol and 16 regions of the country, but do not provide for their reorganization.
An air alert has been declared in occupied Crimea and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked. Russian air defense forces are operating in the Bryansk region and claim to have destroyed a drone.
The ex-head of the SBU department in Crimea was notified of being suspected of high treason. After the occupation of the peninsula, he sided with the Russian Federation and headed an FSB unit, for which he received an award from the occupation authorities.
The Kerch Bridge was closed in occupied Crimea because of drone sightings. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.
The Ministry of Environment reports that there is no threat to the coast of Odesa from the spill of fuel oil from Russian tankers. The pollution over an area of about 1000 km² reached the coast of Crimea, killing more than 15,000 birds and 30 dolphins.
The occupation authorities of Crimea predict a deterioration of the situation with the fuel oil spill and its possible spread to Odesa region. More than 86,000 tons of fuel oil have already been collected in Crimea and the Kuban after the tanker accident.
In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, new oil product stains were discovered after the accident with the tankers "Volganeft". Over the past few days, more than 111 tons of contaminated soil have been collected, and oil slicks continue to spread.
A significant fuel oil spill occurred near the temporarily occupied Crimea, reaching Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya. There may be from 4 to 8 thousand tons of toxic substances in the sea, which threaten the ecosystem of the entire region.
New areas of fuel oil contamination have been discovered on the coast of occupied Yevpatoriya after the Russian tanker accident. More than 126 tons of fuel oil have already been collected in Sevastopol, and more than 30 dolphins have died.
More than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the Volgoneft tanker accident. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.
The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.
Several beaches in occupied Sevastopol were found to be contaminated with fuel oil after a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. Local authorities declared a state of emergency of regional significance.