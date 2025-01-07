Areas of fuel oil contamination found on the coast in Yevpatoriya

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145300 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133863 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110411 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127952 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90816 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 100858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180245 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142521 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134180 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151391 views
Areas of fuel oil contamination found on the coast in Yevpatoriya

Areas of fuel oil contamination found on the coast in Yevpatoriya

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21021 views

New areas of fuel oil contamination have been discovered on the coast of occupied Yevpatoriya after the Russian tanker accident. More than 126 tons of fuel oil have already been collected in Sevastopol, and more than 30 dolphins have died.

In the annexed Yevpatoriya, areas of contamination with fuel oil, which is spreading as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, have been found on the coast. This was announced by the head of the so-called Russian city administration, Oleksandr Yuriev, Krym.Realii reports, UNN writes.

Details

On the coast of Yevpatoria, isolated areas contaminated with fuel oil were found. Utilities were ready for this and immediately started cleaning up the contaminated soil and eliminating the consequences of the emissions," he said.

At the same time, the so-called Russian mayor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that new fuel oil spills were found on Jasper Beach and in Kozachy Bay near the 35th coastal battery.

In total, since the start of the work in Sevastopol, 126.3 tons of fuel oil have been collected and removed for utilization, the official said.

Recall

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta, and Sudak have suffered from fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Biologist: About 15-20 thousand birds have already died due to fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait07.01.25, 19:27 • 20240 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

