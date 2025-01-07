Areas of fuel oil contamination found on the coast in Yevpatoriya

In the annexed Yevpatoriya, areas of contamination with fuel oil, which is spreading as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, have been found on the coast. This was announced by the head of the so-called Russian city administration, Oleksandr Yuriev, Krym.Realii reports, UNN writes.

Details

On the coast of Yevpatoria, isolated areas contaminated with fuel oil were found. Utilities were ready for this and immediately started cleaning up the contaminated soil and eliminating the consequences of the emissions," he said.

At the same time, the so-called Russian mayor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that new fuel oil spills were found on Jasper Beach and in Kozachy Bay near the 35th coastal battery.

In total, since the start of the work in Sevastopol, 126.3 tons of fuel oil have been collected and removed for utilization, the official said.

Recall

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta, and Sudak have suffered from fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Biologist: About 15-20 thousand birds have already died due to fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait