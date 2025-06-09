Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

The ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies has not only failed to lower prices, but has actually led to their increase. It is necessary to regulate the cost at which drugs leave the factory so that it really decreases for the end consumer. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Yuriy Zaslavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance.

For three months now, a ban on marketing agreements between pharmacy chains and drug manufacturers has been in effect in Ukraine. This decision, which was presented as an element of the fight against high drug prices, has not actually had the expected effect. Despite громкие statements, prices for drugs have not decreased, but instead, profits of pharmaceutical factories have increased.

People's Deputy Zaslavsky believes that any state regulation only leads to "worse" and, if it is introduced on the pharmaceutical market, it must be "equal between all market participants".

"According to my observations, prices have not decreased, but on the contrary - have increased (after the ban on marketing agreements - ed.). The reason for this is primarily that the period for issuing a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers (on marketing regulation - ed.) is delayed. It is still not available. This is the main problem. There must be marketing payments so that the pharmacy can charge less for the drugs they receive from the supplier," he explained.

Due to marketing, pharmacies also have the opportunity to introduce promotions and discounts that every consumer feels, receiving medicines at a more affordable price.

The deputy emphasized that even those drugs that he personally buys regularly have risen in price in recent months - from 205 hryvnias to 308 hryvnias.

"Today we must achieve the availability of medicines. We have sufficient availability in terms of the location of pharmacies today. As for the price, I believe that it is necessary to regulate the price of the manufacturer. If the manufacturer's price is regulated, then the price of the retail player in the market will be automatically regulated accordingly. Because competition between pharmacies is extremely intense today, but there is no such competition between manufacturers," added Zaslavsky.

