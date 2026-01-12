Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announced

German defense concern Rheinmetall announced the transfer of five Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. These vehicles will be supplied on behalf of the German federal government, reports UNN with reference to the German Aid to Ukraine project.

Details

The preliminary value of the contract is several tens of millions of euros. The agreement itself was concluded in December 2025, and the first IFVs are planned to be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the near future.

Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger expressed gratitude for the trust that Ukraine has shown in the German concern.

We would also like to thank the German government for its support. This order is a fundamental success that underlines our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. - he stated.

Additionally

The Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle (translated as lynx) weighs 44 tons, can accommodate a crew of three people + eight passengers. The IFV is equipped with an 850 kW (1140 hp) engine and has a maximum speed of 70 km/h.

Recall

The US offered to sell Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers from Pentagon units for a symbolic sum - $1.