Rheinmetal

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.
European countries are facing a shortage of explosives due to increased demand and depleted reserves. Expanding production is complicated by dependence on raw material imports and regulatory barriers.
On March 14, a drone attacked a military training ground in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod region. The 333rd Combat Training Center, built with the participation of the German Rheinmetall, is located there.
German concern Rheinmetall has announced its readiness to provide weapons for an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 items of weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.
Volkswagen is considering the possibility of producing equipment for the German army due to instability in relations between Europe and the USA. The company is ready to adapt automobile factories for the production of weapons.
Shares of Rheinmetall, Saab, and Dassault Aviation rose by 8. 9-15% after the announcement of Ukraine's defense. European leaders plan to create a “coalition of the willing” and allocate €200 billion for defense.
An explosion occurred at a military institute in Zagorod during the testing of a Zuzana 2 howitzer intended for Ukraine. Two technicians were injured and are in stable condition in hospitals.
The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating the allocation of 200 billion euros for defense. The new package will be twice as large as the previous one and will require circumventing constitutional restrictions.
After the Conservatives won the German election, defense stocks rose to 2. 8%. Germany's benchmark index added 0.4%, and the euro hit a one-month high of $1.0528.
Russia has launched an information campaign “Ukraine does not want peace” led by Sergei Naryshkin. The goal of the operation is to accuse Ukraine of preparing terrorist attacks in the EU and disrupting the peace process.
The President of Ukraine named potential security guarantors for Ukraine, including the United States, the EU, and other European countries. Zelenskyy also said he was ready to accept guarantees from Turkey.
The head of the German defense giant Rheinmetall said that Europe has lost influence due to insufficient defense funding. According to him, even after the war in Ukraine is over, the threat from Russia will remain.
An arson attack on the Ukrainian restaurant “Slava Ukraini” has taken place in Tallinn, as evidenced by surveillance cameras. The fire broke out in the morning of January 31, and the police opened a criminal investigation.
An explosion occurred at the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions plant, injuring six people. Five were hospitalized, and two fires broke out at the plant, which have been extinguished.
NATO's deputy assistant secretary general confirms information about a Russian scheme to assassinate Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. Russia was planning to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe.
At the end of 2024, Ukraine received the first KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall. The vehicle is being tested by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further serial production.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has ordered 180,000 35mm HEI-T rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The order will be financed by Germany and produced at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of 155-mm artillery shell charging modules. The delivery of tens of thousands of charges is scheduled for January 2025.
Rheinmetall has received an order to supply 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2025, with funding provided by Germany.
New York's Stewart Airport temporarily suspended operations after a drone was spotted nearby. The state's governor calls for tighter control over drones after a series of similar incidents.
Donald Trump expressed concern about unidentified drones flying over US territory.
Unidentified drones were spotted flying over the Ramstein military base, Rheinmetall and BASF facilities. German security authorities were unable to identify the operators of the drones and their origin.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, entered Politico's ranking of the most influential people in Europe in the “dreamers” category. Putin was ranked second in the “figures” category with the signature “imperialistic.
German concern Rheinmetall will launch production of 155-mm artillery shells in Lithuania by mid-2026. The investment will amount to 180 million euros, and 150 jobs will be created.
European countries are considering options to compensate for a possible reduction in US aid to Ukraine. The US remains the largest supplier of weapons, and the EU needs 3 340 billion annually to strengthen defense.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a contract with Rheinmetall and ICEYE to use SAR satellite data. The military will have access to high-precision satellite imagery regardless of weather conditions and time of day.
German company Rheinmetall is completing the construction of its second plant in Ukraine. The first joint shop with Ukroboronprom is already working on the repair and production of armored vehicles.
The German concern Rheinmetall has announced the reliable protection of its production facilities in Ukraine in response to Russia's threats. The company plans to open four military plants, including the production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles and air defense systems.
Rheinmetall's CEO has announced that Skynex and Skyranger systems will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future. Two Skynex systems are already protecting a 16-kilometer section, and the company is also working on a mobile Skyranger system.
The German concern Rheinmetall is building factories in Ukraine to produce tanks, ammunition, gunpowder, and air defense systems. The first plant is already in operation, the second is on the way, and production will meet NATO standards.