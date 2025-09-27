$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
Actual
German giant Rheinmetall builds ammunition plant in Latvia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

German company Rheinmetall and the Latvian state defense corporation are establishing a joint venture for the production of ammunition in Latvia. Investments in the project will amount to €275 million, which will allow the production of tens of thousands of artillery shells annually.

German giant Rheinmetall builds ammunition plant in Latvia

German arms giant Rheinmetall will build a shell production plant in Latvia. An agreement on the creation of a joint venture was signed in Hamburg. This is reported by  DW, transmits UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will be a joint venture: Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH will receive 51% of the shares, and the Latvian state defense corporation - 49%.

The project will invest €275 million, and about 150 jobs are planned to be created. The plant will be able to produce tens of thousands of artillery shells per year. The creation of its own 155-mm ammunition production line will be another step for Latvia in strengthening its defense capabilities.

- the post says.

According to DW, Rheinmetall's plans are related to the growing needs of the Bundeswehr, as well as other Western armies and the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the backdrop of the threat from Russia.

Earlier, the company announced that from 2027 it intends to produce about 1.5 million artillery shells annually.

"At the end of August, Rheinmetall opened a new plant in Unterlüß (Lower Saxony), which, when fully loaded, will become the largest ammunition producer in Europe. The concern also produces artillery shells in Spain and plans to build similar enterprises in Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria. There is a possibility of creating a plant in Ukraine," DW writes.

Recall

German manufacturer Rheinmetall opened Europe's largest artillery shell production plant near Hanover on August 27. The enterprise will produce up to 350,000 shells per year after reaching full capacity in 2027.

Vita Zelenetska

