We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15050 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27269 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64099 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122041 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391133 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310126 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213627 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255062 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russia's “shadow” fleet includes 230 tankers from the US and EU - media

The investigation revealed that one-third of Russia's “shadow fleet” consists of tankers sold by US and EU companies after the war began. The sale brought billions of euros to the former owners.

News of the World • February 4, 04:48 PM • 27743 views

Demonstrations in Germany over CDU's cooperation with far-right on migration policy

Tens of thousands of Germans took to the streets against the migration program and the CDU's cooperation with the AfD. Demonstrations were held in cities across the country, the largest of which gathered up to 80,000 participants in Hamburg.

News of the World • February 2, 11:45 AM • 35445 views

“Slam the door loudly at the end": where to watch the final round of the Europa League match between Dynamo and RFC, bookmakers' favorite, last minute preparations

Today at 22:00, Dynamo will play against Latvian side RFS in the final round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Hamburg, and Kyiv will try to win their first victory in the tournament.

Sports • January 30, 06:08 PM • 30050 views

Riot on New Year's Eve: police and firefighters attacked across Germany

On New Year's Eve, there were targeted attacks on law enforcement and firefighters across Germany. The attackers used pyrotechnics, bottles and stones, and dozens of police officers were injured.

News of the World • January 2, 05:18 PM • 38507 views

Tragic New Year's Eve in Germany: Fireworks led to deaths and hundreds of arrests

Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.

News of the World • January 1, 11:57 AM • 63058 views

Neo-Nazi pensioner Ursula Haverbeck, who denied the Holocaust, dies

Ursula Haverbeck, who was convicted several times for Holocaust denial, has died. She was a leading candidate of the Right party and received numerous sentences for her statements.

News of the World • November 21, 12:46 PM • 19415 views

The fsb detained a German citizen who is accused of sabotage at energy facilities while entering kaliningrad

German citizen Nikolai Gaiduk was detained in the kaliningrad region on suspicion of sabotage at energy facilities. It is stated that 0.5 kg of liquid explosives were found in his car.

War • November 20, 08:05 AM • 17148 views

Members of Georgian stolen goods gang detained in Germany

German police detained Georgian citizens suspected of buying and transporting stolen goods to Italy and Georgia. The main suspect used a legitimate parcel shipping business to transport stolen goods.

News of the World • October 9, 01:42 PM • 14932 views

In Germany unidentified persons opened fire on a train

Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.

News of the World • October 9, 10:36 AM • 12218 views

Trump asks about arms sales to Ukraine in first meeting with Putin - NYT

At the 2017 G20 summit, Trump discussed arms sales to Ukraine with Putin, the Russian dictator called it a mistake.

Politics • October 7, 02:32 AM • 118738 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

Hamburg train passengers test negative for Marburg virus

A German medical student and his traveling companion, who arrived from Rwanda, tested negative for the Marburg virus. The 200 fellow travelers were not in danger, but the student will remain in isolation under medical supervision.

Health • October 3, 10:58 AM • 16025 views

In Germany, a couple is tested for infection with the deadly African Marburg virus

A medical student and his girlfriend were evacuated from Hamburg train station with symptoms of the Marburg virus. The couple had recently returned from Rwanda, where an outbreak of this deadly disease was reported.

Health • October 3, 07:37 AM • 15061 views

Hamburg railroad tracks closed due to suspected dangerous virus

At the Hamburg train station, the police blocked the tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus in a medical student from Rwanda. Passengers had to leave the platforms.

News of the World • October 2, 06:55 PM • 18888 views

The cost is estimated at a million dollars: the hurricane threw packages of cocaine on the beach in Florida

32 kg of cocaine worth more than $1 million was found on a Florida beach, washed up by Hurricane Debbie. The U.S. Coast Guard reported 25 packages of drugs found by a passerby among the seaweed.

News of the World • August 6, 02:11 PM • 18614 views

Germany wants to host the 2040 Olympics on the anniversary of reunification

Germany's Interior Minister has signed a preliminary agreement on the 2040 Olympic bid. The government will allocate 6.95 million euros for preparations, and several cities have expressed interest in hosting the Games.

Sports • August 3, 11:52 AM • 22581 views

Germany may apply to host the 2040 Olympics - media

The German Federal Cabinet is preparing to approve a declaration of intent for a new Olympic bid. The goal is to submit a bid to host the 2040 Summer Games, and the DOSB plans to take further steps in December.

Sports • July 23, 10:59 AM • 23711 views

Police shoot a man with an axe near the Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg

In Hamburg, police shot and killed a man with an axe and a Molotov cocktail who was threatening Dutch fans and police near the Euro 2024 fan zone.

News of the World • June 16, 03:49 PM • 23279 views

Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel

Spanish police seized 1. 8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.

News of the World • May 17, 05:22 PM • 25703 views

The amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled over the past five years

Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • May 6, 03:01 PM • 34618 views

Hamburg Mayor arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to support Ukraine

Hamburg Mayor Peter Cencher arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Politics • April 22, 08:03 AM • 23560 views

Belarusians stole 40 assault rifles from a German freight train: they wanted to sell them via darknet

Two Belarusians stole 40 NATO-style assault rifles from a freight train in Germany to sell them on the darknet, but were arrested by police after a sting operation.

News of the World • April 13, 12:09 PM • 31273 views

Four Germans and a Swiss accused of supplying Siemens gas turbines to Crimea

Five men, four Germans and one Swiss, were accused of illegally supplying Siemens gas turbines worth 111 million euros to Crimea via St. Petersburg in 2015-2016, in violation of sanctions.

Economy • March 27, 10:45 PM • 100652 views

Demonstrations demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9

On March 9, demonstrations will be held in Berlin and Hamburg to demand the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia, as well as compliance with the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners.

Society • March 7, 07:08 PM • 31704 views

Polish police investigate incident with spillage of rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers: identify perpetrators

Polish police are investigating reports of spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain trucks on railroad tracks in Poland.

Economy • February 23, 02:08 PM • 22721 views

In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted

Three Ukrainian grain trucks carrying rapeseed in transit to Hamburg, Germany, were damaged at a Polish railroad station by unknown persons.

Economy • February 23, 09:33 AM • 30599 views

"Marseille vs Shakhtar: where to watch the return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals, who is the bookmakers' favorite

The return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals between Marseille and Shakhtar will take place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, with bookmakers favoring the French team.

Sports • February 22, 05:03 AM • 26363 views

Shakhtar vs Marseille: where to watch who is the favorite in the first leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals

Today, on February 15, Shakhtar will play the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 1/16 finals 2023/24. The Ukrainian team's opponent will be French side Marseille.

Sports • February 15, 05:03 AM • 34160 views

Hamburg bank suspected of financing pro-Iranian terrorists, including Hezbollah and Yemeni Houthis

A small German bank may have been the center of an underground financial network that Iran has relied on for years to finance terrorist groups in the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Yemeni Houthis, according to two Western intelligence agencies.

News of the World • February 9, 09:12 AM • 19891 views

German ground staff at five airports to strike on Wednesday

On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.

News of the World • February 6, 02:30 AM • 27663 views