The investigation revealed that one-third of Russia's “shadow fleet” consists of tankers sold by US and EU companies after the war began. The sale brought billions of euros to the former owners.
Tens of thousands of Germans took to the streets against the migration program and the CDU's cooperation with the AfD. Demonstrations were held in cities across the country, the largest of which gathered up to 80,000 participants in Hamburg.
Today at 22:00, Dynamo will play against Latvian side RFS in the final round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Hamburg, and Kyiv will try to win their first victory in the tournament.
On New Year's Eve, there were targeted attacks on law enforcement and firefighters across Germany. The attackers used pyrotechnics, bottles and stones, and dozens of police officers were injured.
Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.
Ursula Haverbeck, who was convicted several times for Holocaust denial, has died. She was a leading candidate of the Right party and received numerous sentences for her statements.
German citizen Nikolai Gaiduk was detained in the kaliningrad region on suspicion of sabotage at energy facilities. It is stated that 0.5 kg of liquid explosives were found in his car.
German police detained Georgian citizens suspected of buying and transporting stolen goods to Italy and Georgia. The main suspect used a legitimate parcel shipping business to transport stolen goods.
Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.
At the 2017 G20 summit, Trump discussed arms sales to Ukraine with Putin, the Russian dictator called it a mistake.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
A German medical student and his traveling companion, who arrived from Rwanda, tested negative for the Marburg virus. The 200 fellow travelers were not in danger, but the student will remain in isolation under medical supervision.
A medical student and his girlfriend were evacuated from Hamburg train station with symptoms of the Marburg virus. The couple had recently returned from Rwanda, where an outbreak of this deadly disease was reported.
At the Hamburg train station, the police blocked the tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus in a medical student from Rwanda. Passengers had to leave the platforms.
32 kg of cocaine worth more than $1 million was found on a Florida beach, washed up by Hurricane Debbie. The U.S. Coast Guard reported 25 packages of drugs found by a passerby among the seaweed.
Germany's Interior Minister has signed a preliminary agreement on the 2040 Olympic bid. The government will allocate 6.95 million euros for preparations, and several cities have expressed interest in hosting the Games.
The German Federal Cabinet is preparing to approve a declaration of intent for a new Olympic bid. The goal is to submit a bid to host the 2040 Summer Games, and the DOSB plans to take further steps in December.
In Hamburg, police shot and killed a man with an axe and a Molotov cocktail who was threatening Dutch fans and police near the Euro 2024 fan zone.
Spanish police seized 1. 8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.
Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.
Hamburg Mayor Peter Cencher arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
Two Belarusians stole 40 NATO-style assault rifles from a freight train in Germany to sell them on the darknet, but were arrested by police after a sting operation.
Five men, four Germans and one Swiss, were accused of illegally supplying Siemens gas turbines worth 111 million euros to Crimea via St. Petersburg in 2015-2016, in violation of sanctions.
On March 9, demonstrations will be held in Berlin and Hamburg to demand the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia, as well as compliance with the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners.
Polish police are investigating reports of spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain trucks on railroad tracks in Poland.
Three Ukrainian grain trucks carrying rapeseed in transit to Hamburg, Germany, were damaged at a Polish railroad station by unknown persons.
The return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals between Marseille and Shakhtar will take place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, with bookmakers favoring the French team.
Today, on February 15, Shakhtar will play the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 1/16 finals 2023/24. The Ukrainian team's opponent will be French side Marseille.
A small German bank may have been the center of an underground financial network that Iran has relied on for years to finance terrorist groups in the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Yemeni Houthis, according to two Western intelligence agencies.
On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.