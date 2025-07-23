$41.770.05
746mm
Return to Hogwarts: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" to be re-released in cinemas for the franchise's 20th anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Warner Bros. announced a large-scale celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2025, which will include a re-release in cinemas, fan meetings, and exclusive merchandise. Events will take place in Europe, Asia, and North America, and new 3D Bitmoji lenses for Snapchat will also be launched.

Return to Hogwarts: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" to be re-released in cinemas for the franchise's 20th anniversary

Warner Bros. has announced a large-scale celebration of the Harry Potter saga's anniversary in 2025. The central event will be a re-screening of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" to mark the film's 20th anniversary. The program also includes fan meetings, exclusive merchandise, and themed events in Europe, Asia, and North America, writes UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

As the publication notes, Warner Bros. is making every effort for this year's 20th anniversary celebration of "Return to Hogwarts," which has been celebrated since the release of the first Harry Potter film on September 1.

For the 20th anniversary, the company is preparing a re-release of the film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," which will be shown in cinemas worldwide for a limited run, the publication states.

Also, Warner Bros., in collaboration with Snap Inc., is preparing to launch four new 3D Bitmoji lenses inspired by the world of Harry Potter. Already in mid-August, Snapchat users will be able to virtually transport their Bitmoji to iconic franchise locations - from the Dursleys' house to Platform 9¾.

In parallel, the company is rolling out a campaign with regional themed events. In London, on August 31, Cineworld Leicester Square will host a free screening of "Goblet of Fire" with a live Q&A session featuring the Phelps brothers (Fred and George Weasley). Viewers will also find photo zones with props from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and prizes from Lego and The Noble Collection.

The next day, September 1, another event with 300 invited guests will take place on the Hogwarts Express platform at the Warner Bros. studio tour in London.

In North America, from July 28, Harry Potter Stores in New York and Chicago will offer a limited series of exclusive merchandise. And the Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in New York will offer tickets at a special price of $19 for one day - September 1.

In Paris, on August 30, an educational event with themed quizzes and a dictation reading by Solange Boulanger - the French voice of Dolores Umbridge - will take place at the Sainte-Geneviève Library.

In Hamburg, a three-day celebration will take place at Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier from August 29 to September 1, and Thalia bookstores will hold promotions across Germany - with night events in Düsseldorf, Hanover, Leipzig, and Hamburg itself.

Milan will also join the celebrations on September 1 - a free event with games and star guests is planned at the Teatro Nazionale. In Madrid, a two-day fan event will take place, the details of which are still kept secret.

Asia will not be left out either. In Tokyo, from August 29 to 31, a special performance on the theme of "Harry Potter" will take place at the baseball matches of the "Saitama Seibu Lions" team, where the actors of "The Cursed Child" will make an honorary first pitch.

In Shanghai, from August 7 to 10, soundtracks from the films will be played during the concerts "Prisoner of Azkaban" and "Goblet of Fire," and in Hangzhou, a festive program is being prepared on West Lake at the end of August.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
