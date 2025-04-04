Düsseldorf

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14981 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27121 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64013 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212607 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121971 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213614 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130841 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212607 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391020 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310051 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2538 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13431 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44565 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71917 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57030 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Düsseldorf

Ukraine orders artillery charges worth EUR 9 million from Rheinmetall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of 155-mm artillery shell charging modules. The delivery of tens of thousands of charges is scheduled for January 2025.

War • December 18, 09:21 AM • 19675 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

Trial of teenagers accused of killing Ukrainian basketball players begins in Germany

The trial of four teenagers accused of killing two Ukrainian basketball players in Oberhausen has begun in Essen. Prosecutors believe the attack was motivated by xenophobia.

Society • August 13, 04:16 AM • 25680 views

Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2. 35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.

Politics • June 25, 01:29 PM • 21799 views

With Mykolenko: the application of the Ukrainian national team for the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia has been announced

The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the Euro 2024 group stage against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21. The application of the Ukrainian national team for the game has been announced.

Sports • June 21, 06:20 AM • 14174 views

German ex-military man convicted of spying for russia

A former German army officer has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for spying for Russian intelligence services by passing classified military information.

War • May 27, 11:33 AM • 18294 views

German MEP assistant from AfD suspected of spying for China

A 43-year-old assistant to an AfD MEP was detained in Dresden on suspicion of spying for Chinese intelligence by passing on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament.

News of the World • April 23, 11:53 AM • 36710 views

Three suspects arrested in Germany for spying for China

Three suspects were arrested in Germany for spying for China, allegedly passing information on military technology to the Chinese intelligence service.

News of the World • April 22, 09:19 AM • 46303 views

Rheinmetall plans to increase production of artillery ammunition tenfold

Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense company, plans to increase its production of artillery ammunition to 700,000 shells per year by expanding its production capacity in Germany and building new plants in Ukraine and Lithuania.

War • March 14, 03:31 PM • 26525 views

The second Ukrainian basketball player, Artem Kozachenko, who was attacked in Germany, died in hospital

Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was seriously injured in an armed attack in Germany that killed his teammate, has died in hospital from his injuries.

Sports • February 20, 07:38 PM • 31267 views

A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. The Foreign Ministry says the teenager is being provided with consular assistance

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy suffered severe head injuries after being beaten in a xenophobic attack in Germany, and the Consulate General in Düsseldorf is providing consular assistance to the victim.

Society • February 14, 02:52 PM • 22469 views

Another Ukrainian teenager attacked on racial grounds in Germany

A 15-year-old Ukrainian teenager suffered severe head injuries after he was attacked and hit in the head with an unknown object by someone who insulted him because of his nationality at a facility in the German city of Mettmann near Düsseldorf.

Crimes and emergencies • February 14, 01:03 AM • 32048 views

The murder of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player in Germany: The media learned details about the suspect

A 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy from Gelsenkirchen was the prime suspect in the stabbing of two Ukrainian basketball players, one of whom died, at a train station in Oberhausen, Germany, according to video evidence and reports.

Crimes and emergencies • February 12, 11:40 AM • 25457 views

Killer of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany

German police have detained the attacker who killed 17-year-old basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov. He attacked the boy and his friend because they were Ukrainians.

Sports • February 12, 10:01 AM • 32079 views

A 17-year-old Ukrainian was killed in Germany because of his nationality

A 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player was fatally stabbed because of his Ukrainian nationality.

Society • February 12, 04:24 AM • 42079 views

German ground staff at five airports to strike on Wednesday

On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.

News of the World • February 6, 02:30 AM • 27663 views

In Germany, 1100 flights will be canceled due to strike at 11 airports

More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.

News of the World • February 1, 09:03 AM • 25822 views

German climate activists will stop sticking themselves on the roads

The German climate activist group The Last Generation has announced that they will no longer be sticking themselves to the roadway on highways. Instead, starting in March, they will be organizing large "disobedience gatherings" and protesting at fossil fuel extraction sites. They aim to confront politicians and decision-makers responsible for climate destruction more directly.

News of the World • January 31, 01:30 AM • 30441 views