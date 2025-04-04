Düsseldorf

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of 155-mm artillery shell charging modules. The delivery of tens of thousands of charges is scheduled for January 2025.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
The trial of four teenagers accused of killing two Ukrainian basketball players in Oberhausen has begun in Essen. Prosecutors believe the attack was motivated by xenophobia.
The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2. 35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.
The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the Euro 2024 group stage against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21. The application of the Ukrainian national team for the game has been announced.
A former German army officer has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for spying for Russian intelligence services by passing classified military information.
A 43-year-old assistant to an AfD MEP was detained in Dresden on suspicion of spying for Chinese intelligence by passing on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament.
Three suspects were arrested in Germany for spying for China, allegedly passing information on military technology to the Chinese intelligence service.
Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense company, plans to increase its production of artillery ammunition to 700,000 shells per year by expanding its production capacity in Germany and building new plants in Ukraine and Lithuania.
Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was seriously injured in an armed attack in Germany that killed his teammate, has died in hospital from his injuries.
A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy suffered severe head injuries after being beaten in a xenophobic attack in Germany, and the Consulate General in Düsseldorf is providing consular assistance to the victim.
A 15-year-old Ukrainian teenager suffered severe head injuries after he was attacked and hit in the head with an unknown object by someone who insulted him because of his nationality at a facility in the German city of Mettmann near Düsseldorf.
A 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy from Gelsenkirchen was the prime suspect in the stabbing of two Ukrainian basketball players, one of whom died, at a train station in Oberhausen, Germany, according to video evidence and reports.
German police have detained the attacker who killed 17-year-old basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov. He attacked the boy and his friend because they were Ukrainians.
A 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player was fatally stabbed because of his Ukrainian nationality.
On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.
More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.
The German climate activist group The Last Generation has announced that they will no longer be sticking themselves to the roadway on highways. Instead, starting in March, they will be organizing large "disobedience gatherings" and protesting at fossil fuel extraction sites. They aim to confront politicians and decision-makers responsible for climate destruction more directly.