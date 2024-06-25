Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

The Bundeswehr wants to order up to 2.35 million artillery shells from two companies, some of which are intended for Ukraine. The contract amount will be to 15 billion euros, Der Spiegel said, citing its sources, reports UNN.

Details

If the Bundestag budget committee approves the order, The German Defense Ministry will enter into an agreement with Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss. overall, the framework agreement has a record volume of up to 15 billion euros.

It is reported that the companies should produce up to 2.35 million artillery shells by the end of the decade.

However, initially the Bundeswehr wants to order only 200 thousand rounds of ammunition worth 1.31 billion euros, which should be delivered by 2030. it is reported that the shells are intended to replenish the empty German army depots.

The documents indicate that tranches of ammunition under the framework agreement can be ordered by both Ukraine and all NATO partners.

Addition

The framework contract is the second large-scale agreement for the supply of ammunition in a short period of time. Just a few weeks ago, the German Defense Ministry signed a similar agreement with Rheinmetall worth up to 8.5 billion euros to allow the Dusseldorf-based arms manufacturer to set up a new production line in Lower Saxony. The Department of Defense also extended the framework agreement with Rheinmetall to 2.35 million rounds of ammunition for the coming years.

