Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90149 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188587 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143048 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368918 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181714 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149615 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197905 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90145 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84809 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101082 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118435 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 540 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3960 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11518 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13174 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17205 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21798 views

The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2.35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.

Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

The Bundeswehr wants to order up to 2.35 million artillery shells from two companies, some of which are intended for Ukraine.  The contract amount will be to 15 billion euros, Der Spiegel said, citing its sources, reports UNN

Details 

If the Bundestag budget committee approves the order,  The German Defense Ministry will enter into an agreement with Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss.  overall, the framework agreement has a record volume of up to 15 billion euros.

It is reported that the companies should produce up to 2.35 million artillery shells by the end of the decade. 

However, initially the Bundeswehr wants to order only  200 thousand rounds of ammunition worth 1.31 billion euros, which should be delivered by 2030.  it is reported that the shells  are intended  to replenish the empty German army depots. 

 The documents  indicate that tranches of ammunition under the framework agreement can be ordered by both Ukraine and all NATO partners.

Addition 

The framework contract is the second large-scale agreement for the supply of ammunition in a short period of time. Just a few weeks ago, the German Defense Ministry signed a similar agreement with Rheinmetall worth up to 8.5 billion euros to allow the Dusseldorf-based arms manufacturer to set up a new production line in Lower Saxony. The Department of Defense also extended the framework agreement with Rheinmetall to 2.35 million rounds of ammunition for the coming years.

Rheinmetall received a record order for 155-mm artillery ammunition: Ukraine is among the recipient countries6/20/24, 5:35 PM • 21299 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
Der Spiegel
NATO
Lower Saxony
Düsseldorf
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31