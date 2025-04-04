Bundeswehr

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5986 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51076 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190400 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110416 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211576 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243163 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254578 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160666 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190400 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296830 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8328 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33079 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58833 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44988 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115367 views
Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10450 views

Putin is preparing for a major war with NATO, but first wants to test the Alliance - German intelligence

According to German intelligence, Russia is preparing for a major war with NATO. Moscow may try to test the Alliance with a limited military operation against the bloc's countries.

News of the World • March 28, 04:42 PM • 28080 views

Umerov met with the Bundeswehr Inspector General and informed him about Russia's preparation of new divisions

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with General Carsten Breuer to discuss Russia's preparation of new divisions. The parties analyzed military assistance from allies and reforms in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • February 22, 08:04 AM • 36558 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held important talks with the head of the Bundeswehr

Oleksandr Syrsky met with Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, to discuss military cooperation. The parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for weapons and maintenance of German equipment at the front.

War • February 22, 07:00 AM • 65506 views

Germany starts construction of a new air defense system Arrow 3

The Bundeswehr has begun construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base. The system will be able to destroy missiles at an altitude of up to 100 km and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

War • February 20, 03:26 PM • 71679 views

Germany gives Ukraine a new weapons package: what it includes

Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, artillery and ammunition. The total amount of military support since the beginning of the war has reached 28 billion euros.

War • February 17, 05:30 PM • 28856 views

Scholz considers discussion of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine premature

Scholz considers the debate about the participation of the Bundeswehr in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine premature. The German Defense Ministry has announced its readiness to send troops for support after the war.

War • February 17, 02:44 PM • 31723 views

German court authorizes extradition of Ukrainian who refused military service

The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has authorized the extradition of a Ukrainian man who did not want to serve in the army because of his personal beliefs. In Ukraine, the man is accused of violence against a police officer.

Crimes and emergencies • February 12, 04:36 PM • 56369 views

Ex-German soldier wanted for serious crimes detained in Ukraine

A 41-year-old former Bundeswehr soldier suspected of a series of rapes was detained in Sumy region. The man is wanted by the Bamberg Prosecutor's Office for sexual crimes and distribution of prohibited content.

News of the World • February 9, 10:50 PM • 95412 views

Bundeswehr spots unidentified drones over base where Ukrainian military are training

The Bundeswehr has recorded six cases of unidentified drones flying over the base in Schweising, where Ukrainian troops are training with Patriot. The German military suspects Russian espionage.

News of the World • February 9, 01:51 PM • 43006 views

Majority of Germans support arms supplies to Ukraine - poll

67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, of which 27% are in favor of increasing it. There are significant regional differences: in the West, support is 70%, in the East - 53%.

War • February 4, 06:51 PM • 45587 views

The number of soldiers in the German army has decreased again, but there is an increase in the professional staff

The number of German army personnel decreased to 181,150 at the end of the year. The reduction affected mainly temporary military personnel, while the number of professional soldiers increased.

News of the World • February 2, 05:30 PM • 43678 views

German government approves idea to allow military to shoot down unknown drones

The German government has approved authorization for the Bundeswehr to shoot down unknown drones that threaten people or critical infrastructure. The decision was made due to an increase in the number of cases of drones flying over strategic targets.

News of the World • January 15, 11:28 PM • 22842 views

Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.

News of the World • January 14, 08:05 PM • 36239 views

A new territorial defense division is being formed in Germany: what is known

Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new unit will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.

News of the World • January 11, 01:44 PM • 30040 views

Pistorius announced the delivery of additional air defense systems and more

German Defense Minister Pistorius announced new deliveries of air defense systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is also planned to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany during the year.

War • January 9, 02:10 PM • 26818 views

Ukraine ordered 180 thousand shells for Gepard from Rheinmetall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has ordered 180,000 35mm HEI-T rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The order will be financed by Germany and produced at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss.

War • January 6, 11:05 AM • 27544 views

Pistorius: no German soldiers in Ukraine until the end of the war

The German Defense Minister said there were no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine until the end of the war. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of deploying the Bundeswehr for a peacekeeping mission.

War • December 21, 12:20 PM • 63858 views

EU Defense Commissioner: Russia is preparing for a possible attack on European countries by 2030

Andrius Kubilius became the first EU defense commissioner due to the threat from Russia. According to intelligence, Russia is increasing its weapons production and may be preparing to attack EU countries by 2030.

War • December 13, 02:38 PM • 18870 views

"At this stage, it is excluded. But someday we will have to do it": Pistorius on German peacekeepers in Ukraine

German Defense Minister Pistorius did not rule out the possibility of sending German peacekeepers to Ukraine in the future. This issue is not currently being considered, but the final decision will depend on the "conditions that have been created".

War • December 6, 07:39 AM • 51385 views

Merkel admits in her memoirs that she blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO out of fear of Russia

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted in her memoirs that she blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO out of fear of a military response from Russia. She explained this by the presence of the Russian fleet in Crimea and the low support for NATO among Ukrainians.

Politics • November 21, 09:56 AM • 18819 views

German Vice Chancellor could not take off from Lisbon due to a breakdown of a new government plane

Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.

News of the World • November 13, 07:38 AM • 18170 views

Germany plans to spend 2.1 billion euros on new Taurus Neo cruise missiles

The German Ministry of Defense plans to purchase 600 new Taurus Neo cruise missiles for the Bundeswehr. The first deliveries are expected in 2029, but the project funding has not yet been approved.

War • October 26, 12:34 PM • 49472 views

Germany hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine: what's in the package

The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.

War • October 17, 07:20 PM • 20739 views

A Russian infiltrated a Bundeswehr training ground in Germany: intelligence services do not rule out espionage in favor of Russia

A Russian citizen accidentally rode his bicycle into a Bundeswehr military training area near Gardelegen. The military police do not rule out an attempt at espionage, although the Russian was released after checking his documents.

War • October 14, 05:31 PM • 44547 views

German chancellor candidate is ready to supply Taurus to Ukraine under certain conditions

CDU leader Friedrich Merz announces his readiness to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, but under certain conditions. He criticizes the Scholz government for its lack of strategic vision and calls for greater European independence from the United States in helping Ukraine.

Politics • October 14, 06:11 AM • 17798 views

The Bundestag believes that the German army will need 35 thousand more troops to meet NATO's new defense requirements

The chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee said that the German army needs 35,000 additional soldiers to meet new NATO requirements.

News of the World • October 13, 12:33 AM • 20179 views

Germany supplies Ukraine with two Iris-T air defense systems in a week - Bundeswehr General

The Bundeswehr General announced the delivery of two Iris-T SLM and SLS air defense systems to Ukraine last week. Germany plans to deliver two more air defense systems, combat vehicles and artillery ammunition by the end of the year.

War • October 9, 11:14 AM • 35471 views

Germany evacuates citizens from Lebanon due to dangerous situation

The Bundeswehr sent an airplane to evacuate Germans from Lebanon, including some embassy staff. Air France has canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until October 8 due to the dangerous situation in the region.

War • September 30, 05:36 PM • 40888 views

Pistorius hopes for additional funding for military aid to Ukraine

Germany's defense minister hopes to increase the budget for arms supplies to Ukraine. An additional amount of several hundred million euros is expected to be used for further military support.

War • September 17, 08:41 PM • 77800 views