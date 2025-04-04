The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
According to German intelligence, Russia is preparing for a major war with NATO. Moscow may try to test the Alliance with a limited military operation against the bloc's countries.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with General Carsten Breuer to discuss Russia's preparation of new divisions. The parties analyzed military assistance from allies and reforms in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Oleksandr Syrsky met with Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, to discuss military cooperation. The parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for weapons and maintenance of German equipment at the front.
The Bundeswehr has begun construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base. The system will be able to destroy missiles at an altitude of up to 100 km and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.
Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, artillery and ammunition. The total amount of military support since the beginning of the war has reached 28 billion euros.
Scholz considers the debate about the participation of the Bundeswehr in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine premature. The German Defense Ministry has announced its readiness to send troops for support after the war.
The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has authorized the extradition of a Ukrainian man who did not want to serve in the army because of his personal beliefs. In Ukraine, the man is accused of violence against a police officer.
A 41-year-old former Bundeswehr soldier suspected of a series of rapes was detained in Sumy region. The man is wanted by the Bamberg Prosecutor's Office for sexual crimes and distribution of prohibited content.
The Bundeswehr has recorded six cases of unidentified drones flying over the base in Schweising, where Ukrainian troops are training with Patriot. The German military suspects Russian espionage.
67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, of which 27% are in favor of increasing it. There are significant regional differences: in the West, support is 70%, in the East - 53%.
The number of German army personnel decreased to 181,150 at the end of the year. The reduction affected mainly temporary military personnel, while the number of professional soldiers increased.
The German government has approved authorization for the Bundeswehr to shoot down unknown drones that threaten people or critical infrastructure. The decision was made due to an increase in the number of cases of drones flying over strategic targets.
In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.
Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new unit will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.
German Defense Minister Pistorius announced new deliveries of air defense systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is also planned to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany during the year.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has ordered 180,000 35mm HEI-T rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The order will be financed by Germany and produced at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss.
The German Defense Minister said there were no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine until the end of the war. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of deploying the Bundeswehr for a peacekeeping mission.
Andrius Kubilius became the first EU defense commissioner due to the threat from Russia. According to intelligence, Russia is increasing its weapons production and may be preparing to attack EU countries by 2030.
German Defense Minister Pistorius did not rule out the possibility of sending German peacekeepers to Ukraine in the future. This issue is not currently being considered, but the final decision will depend on the "conditions that have been created".
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted in her memoirs that she blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO out of fear of a military response from Russia. She explained this by the presence of the Russian fleet in Crimea and the low support for NATO among Ukrainians.
Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.
The German Ministry of Defense plans to purchase 600 new Taurus Neo cruise missiles for the Bundeswehr. The first deliveries are expected in 2029, but the project funding has not yet been approved.
The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.
A Russian citizen accidentally rode his bicycle into a Bundeswehr military training area near Gardelegen. The military police do not rule out an attempt at espionage, although the Russian was released after checking his documents.
CDU leader Friedrich Merz announces his readiness to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, but under certain conditions. He criticizes the Scholz government for its lack of strategic vision and calls for greater European independence from the United States in helping Ukraine.
The chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee said that the German army needs 35,000 additional soldiers to meet new NATO requirements.
The Bundeswehr General announced the delivery of two Iris-T SLM and SLS air defense systems to Ukraine last week. Germany plans to deliver two more air defense systems, combat vehicles and artillery ammunition by the end of the year.
The Bundeswehr sent an airplane to evacuate Germans from Lebanon, including some embassy staff. Air France has canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until October 8 due to the dangerous situation in the region.
Germany's defense minister hopes to increase the budget for arms supplies to Ukraine. An additional amount of several hundred million euros is expected to be used for further military support.