06:26 AM • 224 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
12:43 AM • 10711 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 25503 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 50419 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 67670 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 76573 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 112791 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 95112 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 54007 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 58173 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Tags
Authors
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7September 7, 08:34 PM • 11026 views
"Trump gave Putin what he wanted": Zelenskyy on the meeting in AlaskaSeptember 7, 08:38 PM • 8824 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoSeptember 7, 09:49 PM • 18148 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggressionSeptember 7, 11:20 PM • 12754 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared01:49 AM • 7036 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 2618 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 112793 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 95114 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 87971 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 67033 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 19623 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 24896 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 57044 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 113224 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 53699 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Western observers will analyze the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 exercises to assess the combat readiness of Moscow and Minsk. The maneuvers will take place near Poland and Lithuania; NATO countries are conducting their own exercises.

Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat

Western observers will use the "Zapad-2025" exercises to assess the readiness of the Russian armed forces three years after the open invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The coming days will be tense for Russia's neighboring countries, as the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" will take place from September 12 to 16 – they will be the first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Some maneuvers will take place near Poland and Lithuania, as the Kremlin prepares for a possible confrontation with NATO forces, the publication says.

In response, NATO countries bordering Russia and Belarus are conducting their own military exercises. For example, 10 Northern European NATO countries are participating in the "Tarasis 25" exercises, and Lithuania will conduct its own national defense exercises "Thunder Strike."

In addition, Poland is conducting the "Iron Defender-25" exercises this week, involving 30,000 troops.

NATO, Russian, and Belarusian troops will also be deployed on both sides of the 70-kilometer Suwalki Corridor between Belarus and Kaliningrad, which is widely considered one of Europe's most vulnerable defensive bottlenecks. This corridor is also located between Poland and Lithuania: in the event of an offensive by Russian and Belarusian troops, NATO units in this region could be at risk of encirclement.

Recall

The Bundeswehr sent over a thousand units of equipment to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda to participate in the large-scale Quadriga 2025 exercises.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Bundeswehr
NATO
Lithuania
Ukraine
Poland