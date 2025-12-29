Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities

The Horse will smile at the brave. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what 2026 - the Year of the Red Fire Horse - has in store for us.

Year of the Red Fire Horse: Rewards await those who act

This is a year of movement, strength, speed, and bold decisions. The Horse does not like to "wait it out" - it likes those who step forward, take initiative, are not afraid to express themselves, and move towards their goals.

This year is for those who strive to become more visible, stronger, more successful, to decisively change their lives, to break through to a new level, to earn more, and to live more brightly.

The Fire Horse does not tolerate passivity but generously rewards those who act.

Why 2026 is a special year and will be remembered for a long time

The Chinese New Year starts on February 17, 2026, on the new moon (this is how the Eastern calendar works: it counts the beginning of the year according to lunar rhythms).

The main uniqueness of 2026 is that the start of the year also falls on a solar eclipse. This adds an "amplifier" to events: the year can become historical, fateful. Very noticeable results may await us, and the Horse gives each of us a chance to make a breakthrough, but only if you are not afraid of the speed of change.

Who will be the luckiest

The year will be especially successful for those born in the years of the Horse:

1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026.

For you, this is a year of internal activation: the energy seems to say - "this is your time, go forward."

And the Horse also loves people who:

make decisions quickly (but don't do stupid things);

have ambitions;

are not afraid of the stage, publicity, expressing themselves;

want to be leaders, visible, influential.

The main areas in which the Year of the Horse will manifest most brightly

The Year of the Horse will bring positive changes in the financial sphere and can become a year of enrichment, but only for those who strive and act: grow in their profession, launch projects, learn, declare themselves, do not put life "on hold."

This is a year for those who seek popularity and leadership. This is a time when one can become visible, famous, influential. The Horse opens a powerful period for the emergence of new strong leaders, influential figures, and charismatic personalities who will be able to set a new vector of development, inspire others, and lead them.

In society, there is a demand for courage, openness, and strong character - such people will come to the forefront.

This influence is especially noticeable in creativity: 2026 can give bright stars, new names, large-scale projects, and works that will have a long life and leave a noticeable mark on culture.

This is a time when talents stop hiding, and self-expression becomes the key to recognition, success, and true influence.

The Year of the Horse brings luck through activity. Movement gives more chances for success. 2026 will change the alignment of figures and open new opportunities.

How to meet the Year of the Fire Horse to "attract luck"

The Horse loves space, movement, light, energy, beauty, noise, company, and joy.

Therefore, it is better to meet the year not quietly and certainly not sadly, but cheerfully, actively, "in a herd," that is, with people, with dancing, with games, with live energy.

Where and how to celebrate:

in company, loudly, cheerfully, with music;

add activity: dancing, active games, contests "who is first," "who is the leader";

ideally - outdoors: a walk, lights, a yard, a terrace - the Horse loves space.

How to decorate your home:

more light: garlands, candles, lanterns - do not forget that the Horse is Fiery;

add a symbol of the year: a horse figurine, a toy horse on the Christmas tree, an image of a horse (not one - let there be a whole "stable" for good luck);

a red or gold tablecloth - this is a kind of amulet for good luck;

you can put coins under the tablecloth (a symbol of money in the house);

bells - so that "luck rings" in the house. You can place bells on the Christmas tree, on the doors.

A horseshoe is a symbol of good luck for the whole year. It can be:

hung at home;

placed near the Christmas tree;

given to loved ones as an ornament.

"May luck ring in your home all year round" - with such a wish, you can give coins or bells to your loved ones.

What to wear:

bright clothes;

prefer red, burgundy, gold, orange colors. A noble emerald color will be a good option;

the fabric should look expensive (velvet, silk, glitter, gold accents).

The hairstyle should be lush, festive, but at the same time neat and stylish.

This year advises women to be brighter and more noticeable - this attracts attention, sympathy, and opportunities.

Men - to declare themselves more boldly, take leadership, not postpone goals.

What to put on the table:

more greens, vegetables, cereals, light dishes;

you can symbolically - oatmeal cookies, carrots (as a "treat" for the Horse);

lighter drinks are better: wine, cocktails.

Gifts that the Horse loves

This is an active year, and gifts should also be "about movement and life":

gym membership, dance classes, yoga, swimming;

SPA, massage, care certificates;

Or it can be experiences:

tickets to the theater, a concert, an exhibition, a show;

a quest, a walk, a master class.

Good gifts will be symbols of good luck: bells, coins, and horseshoes, as well as a red or burgundy wallet with a coin inside with a wish for prosperity.

May 2026 - the Year of the Red Fire Horse - bring you luck, joy, love, new opportunities, strong acquaintances, and real financial growth. And may this year teach you the main thing: to be brave, bright, alive, and to go towards your dream without fear. With respect and love, Your astrologer Ksenia







