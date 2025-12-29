Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said the United States had struck a "large facility" in Venezuela as part of its campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations there, although it is unclear what target he was referring to. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview on Friday with John Catsimatidis, a Republican and Trump supporter who owns WABC radio in New York, Trump discussed American bombing of vessels that the administration claims are carrying drugs.

They have a large plant or a large facility from which these ships arrive. Two nights ago we destroyed it. So we hit them very hard - said Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the President's claims.

It is noted that if the US strike is confirmed, it will be the first land attack in Venezuela since Trump began to increase pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro, attacking boats in the region and blocking to disrupt oil exports from the country.

Trump previously warned that he was ready to expand the military campaign by striking targets on land.

"Revival of piracy": Russian Foreign Ministry accuses US of lawlessness over Venezuela blockade