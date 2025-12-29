Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
03:53 PM • 224 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 1518 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 4164 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 10523 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 12046 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 18060 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 34915 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54389 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58774 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51641 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
85%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 27582 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 19603 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 22891 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 14897 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 11864 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 11988 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 15029 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 36186 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 138146 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 182558 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 722 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 19704 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 33923 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 44425 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 138146 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
WhatsApp

Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

President Donald Trump said the United States struck a "large target" in Venezuela as part of a campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations.

Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said the United States had struck a "large facility" in Venezuela as part of its campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations there, although it is unclear what target he was referring to. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview on Friday with John Catsimatidis, a Republican and Trump supporter who owns WABC radio in New York, Trump discussed American bombing of vessels that the administration claims are carrying drugs.

They have a large plant or a large facility from which these ships arrive. Two nights ago we destroyed it. So we hit them very hard

- said Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the President's claims.

It is noted that if the US strike is confirmed, it will be the first land attack in Venezuela since Trump began to increase pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro, attacking boats in the region and blocking to disrupt oil exports from the country.

Trump previously warned that he was ready to expand the military campaign by striking targets on land.

"Revival of piracy": Russian Foreign Ministry accuses US of lawlessness over Venezuela blockade25.12.25, 19:12 • 7107 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Skirmishes
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
United States