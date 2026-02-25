Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in Lutsk

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 8620 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 14606 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 13197 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 13362 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 12864 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13612 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14369 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13275 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25426 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13944 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
100%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 4490 views
Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving ordersFebruary 24, 08:07 PM • 4400 views
Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasionVideoFebruary 24, 08:20 PM • 4830 views
Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - PalisaFebruary 24, 08:49 PM • 4514 views
Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in GenevaFebruary 24, 09:07 PM • 4274 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25430 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 36359 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 54454 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 72434 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 75214 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 4528 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 11661 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 14236 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 19366 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 28467 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold

Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in Lutsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Lutsk, a man fired several shots at TCC servicemen during notification activities. The attacker was neutralized, the weapon was seized, and none of the servicemen were injured.

Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in Lutsk

In Lutsk, on the eve of notification events, an armed incident occurred - a citizen fired several shots at servicemen of the TCC and SP. This was reported by the Communications Group of the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (OTCC and SP), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that thanks to the quick and coordinated actions of the servicemen, the attacker was neutralized, the weapon was seized and handed over to the police. No military personnel were injured. Investigative actions are currently underway.

The Volyn OTCC and SP strongly condemn any manifestations of violence or armed aggression against servicemen while performing their official duties. Such actions are unacceptable and are subject to proper legal assessment in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

The TCC and SP also called on citizens to comply with the legislation of Ukraine.

Recall

Last week, an explosion occurred at night in the premises of the Kolomyia District TCC in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The Security Service of Ukraine qualifies the incident as a terrorist act.

Law enforcement officers notified two RTCC servicemen who gassed a bus driver of suspicion 20.02.26, 19:50 • 5143 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP