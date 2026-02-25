Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in Lutsk

In Lutsk, on the eve of notification events, an armed incident occurred - a citizen fired several shots at servicemen of the TCC and SP. This was reported by the Communications Group of the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (OTCC and SP), informs UNN.

It is noted that thanks to the quick and coordinated actions of the servicemen, the attacker was neutralized, the weapon was seized and handed over to the police. No military personnel were injured. Investigative actions are currently underway.

The Volyn OTCC and SP strongly condemn any manifestations of violence or armed aggression against servicemen while performing their official duties. Such actions are unacceptable and are subject to proper legal assessment in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine. - the statement reads.

The TCC and SP also called on citizens to comply with the legislation of Ukraine.

Last week, an explosion occurred at night in the premises of the Kolomyia District TCC in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The Security Service of Ukraine qualifies the incident as a terrorist act.

