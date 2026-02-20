$43.270.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Law enforcement officers notified two RTCC servicemen who gassed a bus driver of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro notified two RTCC servicemen of suspicion for using physical force and tear gas against a bus driver. The incident occurred on February 13 during a check of military registration documents.

Law enforcement officers notified two RTCC servicemen who gassed a bus driver of suspicion

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro have notified two servicemen of the RTCC and SP of suspicion, who, during the inspection of military registration documents in a bus, used physical force and tear gas against the vehicle's driver. This was reported by the National Police Department in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"The conflict between the driver and the notification group arose in a shuttle bus on Osinnia Street. The incident occurred on February 13 in the Industrial District of the city. According to preliminary information, the dispute arose during the inspection of military registration documents. Two representatives of the RTCC and SP in the bus used physical force and tear gas against the vehicle's driver," the report states.

It is reported that at the time of the incident, other passengers were on the shuttle bus.

After the incident, the RTCC servicemen left the scene.

"Investigators of the Dnipro District Police Department No. 2 notified the suspects of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed by a group of persons using a pre-prepared object, committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," law enforcement officers added.

Recall

In Kyiv, a 26-year-old serviceman who was AWOL was detained for stabbing a man in the neck and cutting a woman's face. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kyiv