The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with Canada, condemning Trump's tariffs and the idea of making Canada the 51st U. S. state. He emphasized Germany's support for Canada's independence.
Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.
Donald Trump reported a productive call with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney. They agreed to meet after the elections to discuss business and policy issues.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that the country will soon respond to the new US tariffs on imported cars. He called Trump's actions a "direct attack".
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election to be held on April 28. The reason was Trump's trade actions and the need for a strong mandate.
New Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced elections for April 28 following Trudeau's resignation. The rise to power comes amid political challenges and threats from the United States.
Canada seeks closer cooperation with the EU in the defense industry. This comes amid increasing pressure from the US and concerns about economic coercion.
Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.
Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 summit.
Emmanuel Macron announced the commitment of France and Canada to achieving peace in Ukraine. Both countries will demand clear commitments from Russia.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and the importance of strengthening transatlantic ties.
France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.
President of Ukraine Zelenskyy spoke with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Carney, about a ceasefire. Canada supports peace initiatives and will strengthen control over sanctions against the Russian Federation.
The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.
Andriy Yermak held a video meeting with advisors from Northern European and Baltic countries. They discussed the results of negotiations in Jeddah and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak discussed the situation on the battlefield and preparations for Zelenskyy's conversation with Carney with Natalie Drouin. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts in the G7 to support Ukraine.
On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.
Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, stated that tariffs on American goods will remain. He criticizes Trump's policies and promises to defend Canadian interests in the trade dispute.
Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85. 9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.
140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.