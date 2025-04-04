Mark Carney

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10159 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17727 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57949 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116486 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254836 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Canada and Mexico agree on actions amid "customs war" from the US

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 PM • 8914 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69191 views

Tensions between countries are rising: some Canadians are selling homes in the U.S

Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.

News of the World • April 2, 11:36 AM • 20066 views

Canada and Mexico discussed a response to possible US tariffs

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.

News of the World • April 1, 10:12 PM • 8021 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742762 views

Scholz condemned Trump's attacks and supported Canada

Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with Canada, condemning Trump's tariffs and the idea of making Canada the 51st U. S. state. He emphasized Germany's support for Canada's independence.

Politics • March 31, 02:48 AM • 15936 views

Trump could be US President until 2037: Loophole found in the Constitution - Daily Mail

Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.

Politics • March 30, 12:45 PM • 55087 views

Trump and the Canadian Prime Minister agreed to meet after the elections

Donald Trump reported a productive call with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney. They agreed to meet after the elections to discuss business and policy issues.

Politics • March 28, 06:34 PM • 32776 views

New US tariffs on car imports: Canada's reaction has appeared

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that the country will soon respond to the new US tariffs on imported cars. He called Trump's actions a "direct attack".

Economy • March 27, 04:48 AM • 41465 views

Canadian Prime Minister Carney Announces Snap Election: What We Know

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election to be held on April 28. The reason was Trump's trade actions and the need for a strong mandate.

News of the World • March 23, 05:43 PM • 118608 views

Canada is heading to a snap election. They will likely be held on April 28

New Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced elections for April 28 following Trudeau's resignation. The rise to power comes amid political challenges and threats from the United States.

Politics • March 20, 01:52 PM • 10142 views

Canada seeks defense alliance with Europe due to threats from the US

Canada seeks closer cooperation with the EU in the defense industry. This comes amid increasing pressure from the US and concerns about economic coercion.

News of the World • March 20, 12:25 PM • 9865 views

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.

Politics • March 20, 07:48 AM • 20067 views

Zelenskyy received an invitation to the G7 summit from the Prime Minister of Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 summit.

Politics • March 17, 03:25 PM • 56830 views

France and Canada are committed to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine and ensuring reliable guarantees - Macron

Emmanuel Macron announced the commitment of France and Canada to achieving peace in Ukraine. Both countries will demand clear commitments from Russia.

Politics • March 17, 11:53 AM • 68648 views

New Prime Minister of Canada met with Macron on his first foreign tour: confirmed support for Ukraine, Paris wants "clear commitments" from Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and the importance of strengthening transatlantic ties.

Politics • March 17, 11:43 AM • 47955 views

Macron: Russia's permission is not required for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.

War • March 17, 08:00 AM • 84526 views

Zelenskyy held his first conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy spoke with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Carney, about a ceasefire. Canada supports peace initiatives and will strengthen control over sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Politics • March 16, 08:59 AM • 51813 views

Canada is reviewing the purchase of F-35s due to strained relations with the United States

The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.

News of the World • March 16, 06:30 AM • 26047 views

Yermak spoke with national security advisors from Northern Europe and the Baltics. The topic was the negotiations in Jeddah

Andriy Yermak held a video meeting with advisors from Northern European and Baltic countries. They discussed the results of negotiations in Jeddah and security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • March 14, 06:57 PM • 21080 views

Yermak and the advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada discussed preparations for a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Carney

Andriy Yermak discussed the situation on the battlefield and preparations for Zelenskyy's conversation with Carney with Natalie Drouin. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts in the G7 to support Ukraine.

Politics • March 14, 05:23 PM • 15498 views

New Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in in Canada

On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.

News of the World • March 14, 04:49 PM • 16515 views

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on March 14: details

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister. He will take over from Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership election.

Politics • March 13, 01:47 AM • 13691 views

Canada will never be part of America - the country's future prime minister

Mark Carney accused the American administration of attempting to seize the country's resources. The newly elected leader of the Liberal Party promised to maintain tariffs on American goods.

Economy • March 10, 06:57 AM • 16608 views

"Until the Americans show us respect": the future Prime Minister of Canada - on the duration of tariffs for the USA

Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, stated that tariffs on American goods will remain. He criticizes Trump's policies and promises to defend Canadian interests in the trade dispute.

Economy • March 10, 02:39 AM • 112597 views

Mark Carney will become the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known about him

Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85. 9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.

News of the World • March 9, 11:19 PM • 26504 views

The Liberal Party of Canada is electing a new leader to replace Trudeau

140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.

News of the World • March 9, 09:22 AM • 30282 views