Bank of Canada to cut 10% of staff as part of Carney's efforts to reduce government spending

The Bank of Canada will cut 10% of its staff as part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to reduce government spending. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The Bank of Canada plans to cut hundreds of jobs, representing about 10% of its workforce, as part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to reduce government spending. According to a memo, the cuts will affect about 225 central bank employees. The cuts will take place over the next few months and will be completed by June. - the publication writes.

The bank notes that it has already cut non-payroll budgets, closed vacancies, and expanded early retirement options for employees.

But this will not be enough to achieve the 10% budget savings that the bank has committed to deliver by the end of 2026. - the publication adds.

The central bank aims to achieve an overall budget reduction of 15% over the period from 2026 to 2028.

"The cuts are happening across all departments. We will ensure that the bank can continue to fulfill its responsibilities to Canadians," the bank said. It is noted that the number of people working at the bank has increased sharply since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of 2023, the Bank of Canada employed 2,350 people, compared to approximately 1,800 in 2019.

