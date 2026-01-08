Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYT

US President Donald Trump has stated that his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his "own morality," rejecting international law and other restrictions on his ability to use military force to strike, invade, or coerce countries around the world. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

When asked if there were any limits to his global power, Trump replied: "Yes, there is one. My own morality. My own mind. That's the only thing that can stop me."

I don't need international law. I don't want to harm people - said the US President.

When asked if his administration needed to abide by international law, Trump replied, "Yes." But he made it clear that he would be the arbiter of when such restrictions would apply to the United States.

"It depends on what your definition of international law is," he noted.

Recall

The US Senate voted to prohibit US President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval.

