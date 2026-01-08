$42.720.15
05:08 PM • 15323 views
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 19158 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 23079 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 29502 views
January 8, 01:23 PM • 20459 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15750 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 13215 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17864 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13944 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 52551 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 23081 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 13707 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 12540 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 16643 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign03:47 PM • 10689 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 7790 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 15324 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 16663 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 71634 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 37622 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 40929 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 64705 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 83776 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 125157 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Donald Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his "own morality." He rejected international law and other restrictions on the use of military force.

Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYT

US President Donald Trump has stated that his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his "own morality," rejecting international law and other restrictions on his ability to use military force to strike, invade, or coerce countries around the world. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

When asked if there were any limits to his global power, Trump replied: "Yes, there is one. My own morality. My own mind. That's the only thing that can stop me."

I don't need international law. I don't want to harm people

- said the US President.

When asked if his administration needed to abide by international law, Trump replied, "Yes." But he made it clear that he would be the arbiter of when such restrictions would apply to the United States.

"It depends on what your definition of international law is," he noted.

Recall

The US Senate voted to prohibit US President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval.

Trump may offer Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland - Politico08.01.26, 22:01 • 1732 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States