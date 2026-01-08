Trump may offer Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland - Politico

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 12603 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 16407 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 20630 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 26514 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 18821 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15123 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12730 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17624 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13691 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 51608 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.7m/s
93%
727mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 21283 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 12186 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 10554 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 14092 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign03:47 PM • 7546 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 4484 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 12603 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 14116 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 26514 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 70284 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 36876 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 40049 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 64071 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 83176 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 124569 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Film

Trump may offer Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

European countries are considering allowing the US to expand its presence in Greenland. In return, Washington should provide Ukraine with stronger security guarantees, according to Politico.

Trump may offer Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland - Politico

The EU is considering a scenario in which European countries might allow the US to expand its presence in Greenland. In return, Washington would have to provide Ukraine with stronger security guarantees. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, one European diplomat called this approach a package deal based on the principle of "security for security."

This refers to the possibility of concessions from Europe regarding the American presence in Greenland in exchange for clearer commitments from the administration of US President Donald Trump to support Ukraine.

US discusses payments to Greenlanders for island's secession from Denmark - Reuters08.01.26, 20:40 • 1786 views

Politico notes that although this option is considered a "bitter pill" in the EU, it is seen as less risky than refusing any agreements.

"While it seems like a bitter pill, it might be easier to swallow than the alternative, which would annoy Trump, who could respond with sanctions, withdraw from peace talks, or support Putin in negotiations with Ukraine," the publication writes.

Trump's advisers handed over a peace plan agreed with Ukraine to the Kremlin - Axios08.01.26, 21:26 • 990 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine