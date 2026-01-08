Trump may offer Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland - Politico

The EU is considering a scenario in which European countries might allow the US to expand its presence in Greenland. In return, Washington would have to provide Ukraine with stronger security guarantees. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, one European diplomat called this approach a package deal based on the principle of "security for security."

This refers to the possibility of concessions from Europe regarding the American presence in Greenland in exchange for clearer commitments from the administration of US President Donald Trump to support Ukraine.

Politico notes that although this option is considered a "bitter pill" in the EU, it is seen as less risky than refusing any agreements.

"While it seems like a bitter pill, it might be easier to swallow than the alternative, which would annoy Trump, who could respond with sanctions, withdraw from peace talks, or support Putin in negotiations with Ukraine," the publication writes.

