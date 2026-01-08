Trump's advisers handed over a peace plan agreed with Ukraine to the Kremlin - Axios

Advisers to US President Donald Trump have handed Russia a plan to end the war, agreed upon with Ukraine. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

"President Trump's advisers, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met on Wednesday in Paris with Kirill Dmitriev to discuss the US plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. After reaching an agreement with Ukraine on almost all aspects of Trump's plan, the White House wants a clear response from Russian President Vladimir Putin to this proposal," the publication writes.

It is noted that Putin has not yet shown any public signs that he is ready to agree to or even seriously consider the deal being negotiated by the US and Ukraine.

It is emphasized that Ukrainian officials reported that there is a possibility that Zelenskyy will travel to the US next week to meet with Trump and finalize a security guarantee agreement. Another option is their meeting during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who is negotiating with Washington on Russia's war against Ukraine, was in Paris on January 7. He was seen on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and was also received at the US Embassy.