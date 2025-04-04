$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12050 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21060 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60228 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118550 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213027 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243845 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254914 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Famous skier from Norway finished his career at the World Cup: The media found out the details

Norwegian skier Håvard Solås Taugbøl will end his career at the World Cup. He will join Team Ragde Charge, where he will compete alongside Stina Nilsson.

Sports • April 1, 02:35 PM • 19483 views

Business expects the active phase of the war to end this year - Svyrydenko

First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has expressed optimistic business expectations that the active phase of the war will end in 2025. Investment in Ukraine requires security guarantees, including through NATO mechanisms.

War • January 23, 10:56 AM • 30793 views

The EU will provide Ukraine with 35 billion euros of financial assistance in 2025

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has announced financial assistance to Ukraine through the G7 ERA and Ukraine Facility. The funds will be used for the priority needs of the state budget and economic programs.

Economy • January 22, 08:46 PM • 44901 views

Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.

Economy • January 22, 02:20 AM • 64447 views

Zelenskyy: Russia produces several times more weapons than all of Europe together

In Davos, Zelenskyy said that Russia produces many times more ammunition than Europe, despite having a weaker economy. The president called on European countries to increase defense spending to the required level.

War • January 21, 02:17 PM • 124221 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Davos: what's on the visit program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum. He is scheduled to hold talks with leaders from Latin America and Asia, as well as meetings with representatives of big business.

Politics • January 21, 11:13 AM • 30997 views

The World Economic Forum opens in Davos

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos on January 20-24 with the theme “Cooperation for the Intelligent Age. ” Zelenskyy will deliver a special speech on January 21. The event will be attended by 60 world leaders.

Politics • January 20, 07:00 AM • 32875 views

Zelenskyy responds to Fico's offer to meet in Davos

The Ukrainian president ironically commented on Slovak Prime Minister Fico's proposal to meet in Davos. Zelenskyy hinted at the possibility of changing Fico's route to Sochi, Russia.

Politics • January 18, 11:57 AM • 85524 views

Putin should not rely on our support - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine after the United States. He emphasized that Germany's goal is to protect Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Politics • October 14, 02:30 PM • 15441 views

Zelensky names the formats of Ukraine's forces that must be provided to defeat terror in Russia

President Zelenskyy said that in order for Russian terror to lose, all formats of Ukrainian power must be ensured, including economic stability, partner pressure on Russia, and the strongest possible global consolidation.

War • April 10, 05:54 PM • 33065 views

Zelenskyy and Swiss President discuss preparations for the first Peace Summit

Zelenskyy and Swiss President Amherd discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, continuing to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula based on previous meetings of national security advisers.

War • April 10, 03:25 PM • 27831 views

Ukrainian freestylers finish the season as leaders of the European Cup in Airolo, Switzerland

Ukrainian freestylists Angelina Brykina and Maksym Kuznetsov won the overall European Acrobatics Cup in Airolo, Switzerland.

Sports • March 22, 03:00 PM • 22752 views

Ukrainians win at the European Snowboarding Cup

Ukrainian snowboarders Annamarie Dancha and Nadiya Gapatin won gold and bronze medals respectively at the European Snowboard Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

Sports • March 13, 05:17 PM • 27027 views

Luge: Ukrainian duo finishes the season in first place in the Junior World Cup standings

The Ukrainian two-man crew of Natasha Khitrenko and Victoria Koval finished the season in first place in the overall standings of the 2023/24 Junior World Championships.

Sports • February 3, 01:15 PM • 30207 views

China's new defense minister declares "support for Russia in the Ukrainian issue" - Russian Defense Ministry

China's new defense minister, Dong Jun, expressed support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue during his first talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

War • February 1, 05:30 AM • 33509 views

Ukrainian fencer Darya Varfolomeieva wins bronze at the Davos Grand Prix tournament

Ukrainian fencer Darya Varfolomeieva won her first career bronze medal at the Davos Grand Prix, defeating two-time Olympic medalist and reigning world champion in her matches.

Sports • January 31, 08:43 PM • 26693 views

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.

News of the World • January 30, 10:05 PM • 30282 views