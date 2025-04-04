Norwegian skier Håvard Solås Taugbøl will end his career at the World Cup. He will join Team Ragde Charge, where he will compete alongside Stina Nilsson.
First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has expressed optimistic business expectations that the active phase of the war will end in 2025. Investment in Ukraine requires security guarantees, including through NATO mechanisms.
European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has announced financial assistance to Ukraine through the G7 ERA and Ukraine Facility. The funds will be used for the priority needs of the state budget and economic programs.
President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.
In Davos, Zelenskyy said that Russia produces many times more ammunition than Europe, despite having a weaker economy. The president called on European countries to increase defense spending to the required level.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum. He is scheduled to hold talks with leaders from Latin America and Asia, as well as meetings with representatives of big business.
The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos on January 20-24 with the theme “Cooperation for the Intelligent Age. ” Zelenskyy will deliver a special speech on January 21. The event will be attended by 60 world leaders.
The Ukrainian president ironically commented on Slovak Prime Minister Fico's proposal to meet in Davos. Zelenskyy hinted at the possibility of changing Fico's route to Sochi, Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine after the United States. He emphasized that Germany's goal is to protect Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.
President Zelenskyy said that in order for Russian terror to lose, all formats of Ukrainian power must be ensured, including economic stability, partner pressure on Russia, and the strongest possible global consolidation.
Zelenskyy and Swiss President Amherd discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, continuing to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula based on previous meetings of national security advisers.
Ukrainian freestylists Angelina Brykina and Maksym Kuznetsov won the overall European Acrobatics Cup in Airolo, Switzerland.
Ukrainian snowboarders Annamarie Dancha and Nadiya Gapatin won gold and bronze medals respectively at the European Snowboard Cup in Davos, Switzerland.
The Ukrainian two-man crew of Natasha Khitrenko and Victoria Koval finished the season in first place in the overall standings of the 2023/24 Junior World Championships.
China's new defense minister, Dong Jun, expressed support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue during his first talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Ukrainian fencer Darya Varfolomeieva won her first career bronze medal at the Davos Grand Prix, defeating two-time Olympic medalist and reigning world champion in her matches.
After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.