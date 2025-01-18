Zelenskyy responds to Fico's offer to meet in Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to an invitation from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to meet in Davos. The Head of State said this in a commentary to Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskiy invited Fico, who traveled to Moscow last month to discuss energy issues with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to talks in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. But the Slovak prime minister did not come, saying an alternative date was being sought.

Fico said late Friday night that he proposes to meet with Zelenskiy on Tuesday in Davos, where both will attend the World Economic Forum.

Zelenskiy told Bloomberg that he could not plan anything with Fico because the Slovak leader "may go to Davos, but he will end up somewhere in Sochi," referring to the seaside resort city in Russia.

"We don't know who buys his tickets, as he constantly misses his destinations," the President of Ukraine said.

