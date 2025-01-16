Fico may meet with Zelensky in the coming days - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125578 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114923 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 122951 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 154893 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107781 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152277 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104127 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113722 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136932 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105724 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113499 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111324 views
02:39 PM • 125568 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 154884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 170956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147102 views
Fico may meet with Zelensky in the coming days - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35150 views

The Slovak prime minister said he was looking for a date to meet with the Ukrainian president. Earlier, the parties failed to agree on a venue for gas transit talks.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days. They are looking for a date. UNN reports this with reference to iROZHLAS

"We are looking for another date, which should be in the next few days," Fico replied to a journalist's question on the matter during a visit to eastern Slovakia, without providing further information.

Addendum

On January 13, it was reportedthat Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposed to meet for talks in Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Fico, but invited the Slovak prime minister to Kyiv.

However, Fico refused to go to Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

