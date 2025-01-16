Fico may meet with Zelensky in the coming days - media

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days. They are looking for a date. UNN reports this with reference to iROZHLAS

"We are looking for another date, which should be in the next few days," Fico replied to a journalist's question on the matter during a visit to eastern Slovakia, without providing further information.

Addendum

On January 13, it was reportedthat Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposed to meet for talks in Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Fico, but invited the Slovak prime minister to Kyiv.

However, Fico refused to go to Kyiv.