General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.
06:00 AM • 10164 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 171564 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 160265 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 90044 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 100559 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 89136 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 116565 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 82976 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 65502 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 161635 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Publications
Exclusives
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 171628 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 160306 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 320107 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 309637 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 370798 views
General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

On May 16, 145 combat clashes took place at the front. The hottest was in the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 52 enemy attacks.

General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)

During May 16, 145 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 52 enemy assaults. Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment. This was reported in the morning report on Saturday, May 17, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 145 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2596 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5653 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Dmytrivka, Studenok, Myropilske, Chuikivka, Oleksandrivka, Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Khatne, Kreidyanka, Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka, Sukhy Yar, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Donetsk region; Malinivka, Vysoke, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Lukyanivske, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one enemy air defense system.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove and near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and towards Shyikivka, Olhivka, Novy Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and towards Dyliivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiivka and Novospasske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Shevchenko, Novoselok and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipil and Prydniprovsk directions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Kurakhove direction, 13 combat clashes took place yesterday. The enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, and carried out 195 artillery shellings, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, on the front, the Russian occupation army lost at least 910 more soldiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 155 drones and 34 enemy artillery systems. 

Zelenskyy has no "trump cards": Trump hopes that a peace agreement will be concluded after his meeting with Putin17.05.25, 04:23 • 3188 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
