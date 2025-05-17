General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)
Kyiv • UNN
On May 16, 145 combat clashes took place at the front. The hottest was in the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 52 enemy attacks.
During May 16, 145 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 52 enemy assaults. Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment. This was reported in the morning report on Saturday, May 17, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.
Details
According to operational information as of 08:00, 145 combat clashes were recorded at the front.
According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2596 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5653 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems
The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Dmytrivka, Studenok, Myropilske, Chuikivka, Oleksandrivka, Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Khatne, Kreidyanka, Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka, Sukhy Yar, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Donetsk region; Malinivka, Vysoke, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Lukyanivske, Zaporizhzhia region.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one enemy air defense system.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Kamyanka.
In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove and near Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and towards Shyikivka, Olhivka, Novy Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.
In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and towards Dyliivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiivka and Novospasske.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Shevchenko, Novoselok and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.
No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipil and Prydniprovsk directions yesterday.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.
In the Kurakhove direction, 13 combat clashes took place yesterday. The enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, and carried out 195 artillery shellings, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.
No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.
Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
Let us remind you
Over the past day, on the front, the Russian occupation army lost at least 910 more soldiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 155 drones and 34 enemy artillery systems.
