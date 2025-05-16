The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

The European Commission is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its disruption of the peace initiative and further aggressive behavior. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

"He (Putin, -ed.) called for a ceasefire during the celebration of the anniversary of May 9, which he himself never respected and does not respect. Then Ukraine called for a ceasefire with the support of the European Union and the United States, but President Putin rejected this proposal. And finally, President Putin proposed a meeting directly between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey. President Zelensky was ready to meet, but President Putin never showed up. And this testifies to his true beliefs, so we will increase the pressure," the President of the European Commission noted.

"We are working on a new package of sanctions, sanctions that include sanctions against "Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2", but also include more ships of the shadow fleet and a reduction in the upper price limit for oil. And, finally, more financial sanctions against the Russian financial sector, because we want peace, and we must increase the pressure," she noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a new package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on May 20.