Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without power
Kyiv • UNN
Over 500,000 people in the Moscow region were left without electricity after drone sounds. Part of occupied Melitopol was also de-energized.
A blackout occurred in the Russian Moscow region. More than half a million people were left without electricity, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
Details
The network reports that before the large-scale power outage in the Moscow region, sounds of drones were heard.
Currently, it is known that about 600,000 subscribers were left without electricity.
In addition, there are hits in the area of occupied Melitopol, the city is partially de-energized.
