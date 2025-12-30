$42.220.15
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 11098 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 11614 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 14159 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 13654 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 13528 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 18938 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 26149 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20308 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 24526 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Over 500,000 people in the Moscow region were left without electricity after drone sounds. Part of occupied Melitopol was also de-energized.

Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without power

A blackout occurred in the Russian Moscow region. More than half a million people were left without electricity, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

The network reports that before the large-scale power outage in the Moscow region, sounds of drones were heard.

Currently, it is known that about 600,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit25.12.25, 11:37 • 121242 views

Add

In addition, there are hits in the area of occupied Melitopol, the city is partially de-energized.

"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station28.12.25, 12:32 • 3806 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Melitopol