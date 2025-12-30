Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without power

A blackout occurred in the Russian Moscow region. More than half a million people were left without electricity, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

The network reports that before the large-scale power outage in the Moscow region, sounds of drones were heard.

Currently, it is known that about 600,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

In addition, there are hits in the area of occupied Melitopol, the city is partially de-energized.

