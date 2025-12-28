"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station

"Birds" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of enemy military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea, including the enemy Valdai radar station, said the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to available data, the Valdai radar station was hit in Chornomorske, in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also hit were a control point for a radar reconnaissance complex, a storage and launch base for unmanned marine vessels in Chornomorske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"At night, the Birds of the 1st SBS Center worked on a number of military facilities in the TOT, including a modern worm device: Valdai radar (Chornomorske, TOT, AR Crimea); control point for a radar reconnaissance complex (Chornomorske, TOT, AR Crimea); storage and launch base for MBEC (unmanned marine vessel), Chornomorske, TOT, AR Crimea)," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

Other details regarding the consequences of the strikes or possible losses are not reported.

Recall

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" conducted a successful operation in occupied Crimea on the eve of Christmas. A number of expensive air defense systems and other military facilities of the occupiers were destroyed.