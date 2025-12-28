"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station

$41.930.00
09:00 AM • 3408 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 22549 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 37521 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 36284 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 29704 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 25513 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21379 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42257 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39689 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 115600 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in FranceDecember 28, 01:51 AM • 6242 views
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 5288 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 18330 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideo04:49 AM • 8008 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity07:20 AM • 4206 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 23503 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 64013 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 115583 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 51296 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 81497 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 11457 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 21887 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 64013 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 24312 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 23724 views
"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of enemy military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea. Among the hit targets is the enemy "Valdai" radar station.

"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station

"Birds" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of enemy military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea, including the enemy Valdai radar station, said the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to available data, the Valdai radar station was hit in Chornomorske, in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also hit were a control point for a radar reconnaissance complex, a storage and launch base for unmanned marine vessels in Chornomorske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"At night, the Birds of the 1st SBS Center worked on a number of military facilities in the TOT, including a modern worm device: Valdai radar (Chornomorske, TOT, AR Crimea); control point for a radar reconnaissance complex (Chornomorske, TOT, AR Crimea); storage and launch base for MBEC (unmanned marine vessel), Chornomorske, TOT, AR Crimea)," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

Other details regarding the consequences of the strikes or possible losses are not reported.

Recall

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" conducted a successful operation in occupied Crimea on the eve of Christmas. A number of expensive air defense systems and other military facilities of the occupiers were destroyed.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea