Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games

Information that Ukraine will boycott the 2026 Paralympics is not true. UNN received an exclusive comment from the press service of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

The press service notes that Ukrainian Paralympians will be represented at this year's Games.

Our Paralympians will compete! That is absolutely certain. As for whether we will be at the ceremony or not, that will be announced later. However, the Ukrainian team will definitely be at the competitions. - stated the NPC of Ukraine.

Additionally

In recent days, the situation surrounding the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games has been gaining momentum. In particular, Poland, namely the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of that country, announced that their country would not participate in the opening of the Paralympic Games in Milan due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes using their national symbols.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Ukraine called on the International Paralympic Committee not to allow Russia and Belarus to be represented at the upcoming Paralympic Games under their national flags.