$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 22 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 824 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 1648 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 10985 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 11958 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 21658 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 23396 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 24069 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23251 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 17969 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.6m/s
69%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 15198 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18February 19, 05:44 AM • 9916 views
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 15049 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 17784 views
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 12812 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 2656 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 10971 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 21649 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 18002 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 38243 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 7650 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 13001 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 22041 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 30123 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 31241 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Nord Stream

Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Ukraine will not boycott the 2026 Paralympics; Ukrainian Paralympians will compete. The decision regarding participation in the opening ceremony will be announced later.

Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games

Information that Ukraine will boycott the 2026 Paralympics is not true. UNN received an exclusive comment from the press service of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

The press service notes that Ukrainian Paralympians will be represented at this year's Games.

Our Paralympians will compete! That is absolutely certain. As for whether we will be at the ceremony or not, that will be announced later. However, the Ukrainian team will definitely be at the competitions.

- stated the NPC of Ukraine.

Additionally

In recent days, the situation surrounding the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games has been gaining momentum. In particular, Poland, namely the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of that country, announced that their country would not participate in the opening of the Paralympic Games in Milan due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes using their national symbols.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Ukraine called on the International Paralympic Committee not to allow Russia and Belarus to be represented at the upcoming Paralympic Games under their national flags.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Milan
Ukraine
Poland