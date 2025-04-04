$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15303 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27795 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64401 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213232 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122316 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391551 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213669 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244181 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255075 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213232 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391551 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310407 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2820 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13845 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45005 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72011 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57117 views
"Never lied": Beckham's ex-assistant made a new statement about their "affair"

Rebecca Loos stated that she was telling the truth about her relationship with David Beckham. According to her, she is not the only one with whom the football player cheated on his wife.

News of the World • March 31, 01:17 PM • 147293 views

France announced the allocation of a military aid package to Ukraine worth 2 billion euros

France will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2 billion euros. It will include MILAN and MICA missiles, VAB armored vehicles, AMX-10RX, ammunition and more.

War • March 26, 06:58 PM • 24581 views

Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci

Donatella Versace has left her position as creative director of Versace, to be replaced by Dario Vitale. Demna Gvasalia has left Balenciaga and is now the head of Gucci, replacing Sabato De Sarno.

News of the World • March 13, 08:52 PM • 19561 views

Prada plans to acquire Versace: the deal worth 1.5 billion euros may be completed this month

Milan-based Prada is negotiating the purchase of Versace brand from Capri Holdings Ltd for EUR 1. 5 billion. The deal could be finalized as early as this month, allowing Prada to strengthen its position in the luxury brand market.

Culture • March 3, 08:33 AM • 24692 views

The Rada wants to ban the sale of energy products to minors

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill to ban the sale of energy drinks to minors. The document provides for new labeling requirements and restrictions on the sale of beverages with a high content of stimulants.

Society • February 19, 01:59 PM • 22519 views

Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.

Health • January 27, 02:56 PM • 35500 views

Milan bans smoking on the street: fines up to 240 euros

Since January 1, smoking has been banned in the streets and public places in Milan, and violators face fines. Exceptions are made for “isolated places” and e-cigarettes.

News of the World • January 1, 09:39 AM • 23803 views

Pro-Russian hackers attacked about ten websites in Italy: what is known about the consequences

The hacker group Noname 057 carried out a DDoS attack on official Italian websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Milan airports. The consequences of the attack were neutralized within two hours.

News of the World • December 28, 05:55 PM • 22254 views

Madonna in the center of a scandal: provocative photos with the “Pope” explode social media

The singer posted on Instagram a photo created with the help of AI, where “Pope Francis” hugs her by the waist.

News of the World • December 14, 01:13 PM • 106651 views

The most expensive street for shopping in the world is now in Milan: what cities have overtaken it

Milan's Via Monte Napoleone has become the most expensive shopping street in the world with a rental rate of €20,000 per m². This is the first time in 34 years that a European city has topped this rating.

Economy • November 20, 04:37 PM • 110257 views

Exchange of experience with New York, London, and other cities. Brovary joined the Milan Food Policy Pact

The city of Brovary has become a member of the Milan Food Policy Pact along with 230 other cities around the world. The agreement provides for the exchange of experience in developing food systems and improving access to healthy food.

Society • November 14, 09:28 AM • 18727 views

Unique 280 million-year-old fossils found in Italy

A fossilized ecosystem with prints of amphibians, reptiles, and plants has been discovered in the Orobier Valtellinese Park. The find contains traces of five different species of animals that lived in the Permian period.

News of the World • November 13, 04:09 PM • 105323 views

An Olympic and Paralympic Training and Rehabilitation Center designed by Italian architects is to be built on Shatsk Lakes

An Olympic and Paralympic Training Center designed by Italian architects is planned to be built on the shores of Lake Pulemetske. The facility is intended for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities and ATO/JFO participants.

Society • November 3, 08:08 AM • 18988 views

Prada and Axiom Space presented a spacesuit for a mission to the Moon

The Italian fashion house Prada and the startup Axiom Space have shown the design of the AxEMU spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2026. The suit will have a white outer layer to protect against high temperatures and lunar dust.

Culture • October 17, 07:27 AM • 14879 views

A man seriously wounded an 18-year-old Ukrainian in Italy

A 45-year-old Albanian shot an 18-year-old Ukrainian in the neck in Novate Milanese. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

Crimes and emergencies • October 7, 06:10 PM • 32239 views

“Leave while you still can": EU countries urge citizens to leave Lebanon urgently

European countries are asking their citizens to leave Lebanon because of the threat of an Israeli offensive. Some governments are organizing charter flights, while others are advising to use commercial flights from Beirut.

News of the World • October 1, 01:31 PM • 15700 views

September 23: International Day of Sign Languages, Day of Educational Technologies

The first sign languages for people with hearing impairments were created in the Middle Ages. In 1620, the Spanish monk Juan Pablo de Monet published the first sign language book, which contained an alphabet with images of finger and hand movements that signified certain sounds.

UNN Lite • September 23, 03:03 AM • 128698 views

Amazon in Italy has been accused of tax fraud

Italian financial police seized assets of Amazon's Milan division worth 121 million euros due to allegations of tax fraud. The company is suspected of illegally transferring logistics services to subcontractors to cut costs.

News of the World • July 25, 05:39 AM • 17778 views

Italy is demanding 1 billion euros in unpaid taxes from Google

Italy is demanding that Google pay €1 billion in unpaid taxes and fines for the period from 2018 to 2022, claiming that Google failed to file and pay taxes on income earned in Italy. However, the company denies the allegations and claims that it complies with tax laws.

News of the World • June 29, 07:14 AM • 24283 views

Expensive even for the rich: which cities are recognized as the most expensive

According to a study by Julius Baer Group Ltd, Singapore remains the most expensive city in the world, followed by Hong Kong and London.

Economy • June 26, 05:40 AM • 28379 views

May 9: Europe Day, Magnetic Alphabet Day

Today, on May 9, Ukraine, along with all the countries of the European Union, celebrates Europe Day. The event was launched in 1985 during a meeting of the European Council in Milan.

UNN Lite • May 9, 03:11 AM • 122517 views

Inter became the champion of Italy in 2024 after winning the derby over Milan"

Inter Milan has won its 20th Serie A title, defeating rivals AC Milan 2-1 in a fierce derby.

Sports • April 23, 07:00 AM • 19604 views

Milan fights ice cream vendors to end 'wild nightlife'

Milan proposes to ban the sale of takeaway food, including ice cream, after midnight to combat "wild nightlife" in some parts of the city.

Society • April 21, 09:36 PM • 28391 views

G7 transport ministers sign declaration on support for Ukraine in restoring and developing infrastructure

The G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in restoring and developing its transport infrastructure, including the integration of the Ukrainian railway network with the European rail system, creating new cross-border connections and ensuring sustainable and reliable global supply chains.

War • April 14, 12:56 PM • 56766 views

Fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at the age of 83

Legendary fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known as the "King of Animalism" for his iconic animal prints and denim, has died in Florence at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Culture • April 12, 06:48 PM • 29234 views

The book "Around the war in twenty stories" about the war in Ukraine was presented in London

A new book by British-Ukrainian writer Anna Shevchenko, which contains 20 real-life stories about ordinary Ukrainians during the war, was presented in London.

Culture • March 12, 03:14 AM • 30196 views

Farmers' protests continue in Italy: farmers demand stricter import regulation

Italian farmers protest in Rome with tractors, demanding stricter import regulations. Farmers say that their profits fell by 70% last year due to the rising cost of machinery and machine-related expenses.

Society • February 7, 02:42 PM • 68820 views

Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policy demand meeting with PM Maloni

Italian farmers demonstrated with tractors near Milan to protest against EU agricultural policy and the impact of inflation and taxes on food prices, demanding real prices that reflect the true cost of food and a meeting with Prime Minister Maloni's government.

News of the World • January 31, 12:30 AM • 29854 views