Rebecca Loos stated that she was telling the truth about her relationship with David Beckham. According to her, she is not the only one with whom the football player cheated on his wife.
France will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2 billion euros. It will include MILAN and MICA missiles, VAB armored vehicles, AMX-10RX, ammunition and more.
Donatella Versace has left her position as creative director of Versace, to be replaced by Dario Vitale. Demna Gvasalia has left Balenciaga and is now the head of Gucci, replacing Sabato De Sarno.
Milan-based Prada is negotiating the purchase of Versace brand from Capri Holdings Ltd for EUR 1. 5 billion. The deal could be finalized as early as this month, allowing Prada to strengthen its position in the luxury brand market.
The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill to ban the sale of energy drinks to minors. The document provides for new labeling requirements and restrictions on the sale of beverages with a high content of stimulants.
The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.
Since January 1, smoking has been banned in the streets and public places in Milan, and violators face fines. Exceptions are made for “isolated places” and e-cigarettes.
The hacker group Noname 057 carried out a DDoS attack on official Italian websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Milan airports. The consequences of the attack were neutralized within two hours.
The singer posted on Instagram a photo created with the help of AI, where “Pope Francis” hugs her by the waist.
Milan's Via Monte Napoleone has become the most expensive shopping street in the world with a rental rate of €20,000 per m². This is the first time in 34 years that a European city has topped this rating.
The city of Brovary has become a member of the Milan Food Policy Pact along with 230 other cities around the world. The agreement provides for the exchange of experience in developing food systems and improving access to healthy food.
A fossilized ecosystem with prints of amphibians, reptiles, and plants has been discovered in the Orobier Valtellinese Park. The find contains traces of five different species of animals that lived in the Permian period.
An Olympic and Paralympic Training Center designed by Italian architects is planned to be built on the shores of Lake Pulemetske. The facility is intended for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities and ATO/JFO participants.
The Italian fashion house Prada and the startup Axiom Space have shown the design of the AxEMU spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2026. The suit will have a white outer layer to protect against high temperatures and lunar dust.
A 45-year-old Albanian shot an 18-year-old Ukrainian in the neck in Novate Milanese. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.
European countries are asking their citizens to leave Lebanon because of the threat of an Israeli offensive. Some governments are organizing charter flights, while others are advising to use commercial flights from Beirut.
The first sign languages for people with hearing impairments were created in the Middle Ages. In 1620, the Spanish monk Juan Pablo de Monet published the first sign language book, which contained an alphabet with images of finger and hand movements that signified certain sounds.
Italian financial police seized assets of Amazon's Milan division worth 121 million euros due to allegations of tax fraud. The company is suspected of illegally transferring logistics services to subcontractors to cut costs.
Italy is demanding that Google pay €1 billion in unpaid taxes and fines for the period from 2018 to 2022, claiming that Google failed to file and pay taxes on income earned in Italy. However, the company denies the allegations and claims that it complies with tax laws.
According to a study by Julius Baer Group Ltd, Singapore remains the most expensive city in the world, followed by Hong Kong and London.
Today, on May 9, Ukraine, along with all the countries of the European Union, celebrates Europe Day. The event was launched in 1985 during a meeting of the European Council in Milan.
Inter Milan has won its 20th Serie A title, defeating rivals AC Milan 2-1 in a fierce derby.
Milan proposes to ban the sale of takeaway food, including ice cream, after midnight to combat "wild nightlife" in some parts of the city.
The G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in restoring and developing its transport infrastructure, including the integration of the Ukrainian railway network with the European rail system, creating new cross-border connections and ensuring sustainable and reliable global supply chains.
Legendary fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known as the "King of Animalism" for his iconic animal prints and denim, has died in Florence at the age of 83 after a long illness.
A new book by British-Ukrainian writer Anna Shevchenko, which contains 20 real-life stories about ordinary Ukrainians during the war, was presented in London.
Italian farmers protest in Rome with tractors, demanding stricter import regulations. Farmers say that their profits fell by 70% last year due to the rising cost of machinery and machine-related expenses.
Italian farmers demonstrated with tractors near Milan to protest against EU agricultural policy and the impact of inflation and taxes on food prices, demanding real prices that reflect the true cost of food and a meeting with Prime Minister Maloni's government.