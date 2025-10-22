Rihanna lost $36 million due to a failed fashion project with Louis Vuitton

$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2590 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4440 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4202 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6022 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15200 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16873 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26029 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6716 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13277 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15734 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20222 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 142 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28197 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43280 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52860 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42971 views
Rihanna lost $36 million due to a failed fashion project with Louis Vuitton

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Singer Rihanna suffered losses of $36 million due to the unsuccessful joint fashion project Fenty with Louis Vuitton. The reason for the failure was the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of the collections, which made them inaccessible to most fans.

Popular singer and businesswoman Rihanna suffered financial losses of $36 million due to an unsuccessful joint fashion project with French giant Louis Vuitton (LVMH). This became known from the financial statements of her British company Denim UK Holdings, Daily Mail reports, writes UNN.

Details

In 2019, the artist launched the luxury clothing brand Fenty, named after her full name – Robyn Rihanna Fenty. It was an ambitious move: Fenty was to become the first new luxury brand in the LVMH portfolio in decades.

Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cost UK £1.9 billion – FT22.10.25, 15:36 • 876 views

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited travel and the work of fashion houses in Paris and Milan, the line could not fully develop. In 2021, the parties decided to close the brand.

LVMH and Rihanna confirm their commitment to focus on the growth and long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem, focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie 

– the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial documents show that Rihanna invested over 29 million euros (about $35 million) through Denim UK Holdings, while LVMH invested about 30 million euros. Despite massive investments, the brand's collections did not generate the expected interest: the cost of items exceeded $800–1000, which made them inaccessible to most of her fans.

Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release23.02.25, 20:58 • 125810 views

Unlike the more affordable Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lines, the Fenty fashion house focused exclusively on the premium segment, which, according to experts, was one of the reasons for the failure.

At the launch in 2019, Rihanna said she aimed to create clothes for modern women – strong, diverse and self-sufficient.

Women are the power of this earth. We are multifaceted, complex, vulnerable, but at the same time unsurpassed, and Fenty speaks to all our subtleties 

– the artist stated.

Despite losing tens of millions of dollars, Rihanna remains one of the richest women in the music world. Her fortune, estimated by Forbes, exceeds $1.4 billion, thanks in part to the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand and Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Hermès men's line gets a new creative director: who replaced Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for almost 40 years21.10.25, 17:01 • 2678 views

Stepan Haftko

