02:07 PM • 2624 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 9950 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 10060 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14542 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18604 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20271 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19618 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18740 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17070 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Hermès men's line gets a new creative director: who replaced Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for almost 40 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Grace Wales Bonner will head Hermès' men's line, replacing Véronique Nichanian, who worked for 37 years. Her first collection for the brand will be released in January 2027.

Hermès men's line gets a new creative director: who replaced Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for almost 40 years

British designer Grace Wales Bonner will head Hermès' men's line, replacing Véronique Nichanian after 37 years at the fashion house. Wales Bonner will present her first collection for the French brand in January 2027, UNN writes with reference to the artist's post.

Details

British designer Grace Wales Bonner has been appointed creative director of Hermès' men's line. She will present her first collection for the legendary French House in January 2027.

I am deeply honored to be the Creative Director of Hermès Menswear. It is a dream come true to embark on this new chapter, following a lineage of inspired artisans and designers. I want to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.

- she wrote.

Addition

Grace Wales Bonner will replace Véronique Nichanian, who headed the brand's men's line for 37 years. Despite the appointment, Wales Bonner will not leave her own eponymous brand Wales Bonner, founded in 2014.

Her name is already well-known in the fashion world thanks to high-profile collaborations with Adidas and creating looks for Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, Jeff Goldblum, and Tyler Mitchell - including for this year's opening of the Met Gala exhibition.

Alona Utkina

