Hermès men's line gets a new creative director: who replaced Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for almost 40 years

British designer Grace Wales Bonner will head Hermès' men's line, replacing Véronique Nichanian after 37 years at the fashion house. Wales Bonner will present her first collection for the French brand in January 2027, UNN writes with reference to the artist's post.

British designer Grace Wales Bonner has been appointed creative director of Hermès' men's line. She will present her first collection for the legendary French House in January 2027.

I am deeply honored to be the Creative Director of Hermès Menswear. It is a dream come true to embark on this new chapter, following a lineage of inspired artisans and designers. I want to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house. - she wrote.

Grace Wales Bonner will replace Véronique Nichanian, who headed the brand's men's line for 37 years. Despite the appointment, Wales Bonner will not leave her own eponymous brand Wales Bonner, founded in 2014.

Her name is already well-known in the fashion world thanks to high-profile collaborations with Adidas and creating looks for Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, Jeff Goldblum, and Tyler Mitchell - including for this year's opening of the Met Gala exhibition.

