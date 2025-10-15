Victoria's Secret

Lingerie and beauty brand

Victoria's Secret is a world-renowned American brand of women's lingerie, clothing, and cosmetics, founded by Roy Raymond in San Francisco in 1977. The company specializes in manufacturing and selling lingerie, pajamas, activewear, perfumes, and cosmetics. The brand's stores are located in over 70 countries, and millions of women purchase its products annually. Victoria's Secret has become a symbol of glamour, sexuality, and female confidence. The brand organizes the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is one of the most popular women's lingerie shows in the world.