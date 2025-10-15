Victoria's Secret
Lingerie and beauty brand
Victoria's Secret is a world-renowned American brand of women's lingerie, clothing, and cosmetics, founded by Roy Raymond in San Francisco in 1977. The company specializes in manufacturing and selling lingerie, pajamas, activewear, perfumes, and cosmetics. The brand's stores are located in over 70 countries, and millions of women purchase its products annually. Victoria's Secret has become a symbol of glamour, sexuality, and female confidence. The brand organizes the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is one of the most popular women's lingerie shows in the world.
1977
The company was founded with the aim of creating a comfortable environment for purchasing lingerie
1982
The company was acquired by Les Wexner, leading to its significant expansion
1983
The brand changed its sales model, focusing on female customers, offering sophisticated and glamorous lingerie
1993
The "Miracle Bra" was introduced, selling two million units in its first year
1995
The first Victoria's Secret fashion show took place, becoming a core part of the company's image
1999
A 30-second Super Bowl commercial led to a million visits to the company's website in an hour
2002
The PINK sub-brand was launched, targeting teenagers and young women
2021
The company spun off from L Brands, becoming an independent public enterprise
2021
The VS Collective initiative was introduced, replacing the previous "Angels" with a group of diverse and successful women
2023
The VS & PINK Adaptive collection was launched, offering lingerie for women with disabilities