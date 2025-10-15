$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 16861 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 32960 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26831 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27217 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24326 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18842 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17883 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34743 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34759 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13870 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Organizations

Victoria's Secret

Lingerie and beauty brand
Victoria's Secret is a world-renowned American brand of women's lingerie, clothing, and cosmetics, founded by Roy Raymond in San Francisco in 1977. The company specializes in manufacturing and selling lingerie, pajamas, activewear, perfumes, and cosmetics. The brand's stores are located in over 70 countries, and millions of women purchase its products annually. Victoria's Secret has become a symbol of glamour, sexuality, and female confidence. The brand organizes the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is one of the most popular women's lingerie shows in the world.
1977
The company was founded with the aim of creating a comfortable environment for purchasing lingerie
1982
The company was acquired by Les Wexner, leading to its significant expansion
1983
The brand changed its sales model, focusing on female customers, offering sophisticated and glamorous lingerie
1993
The "Miracle Bra" was introduced, selling two million units in its first year
1995
The first Victoria's Secret fashion show took place, becoming a core part of the company's image
1999
A 30-second Super Bowl commercial led to a million visits to the company's website in an hour
2002
The PINK sub-brand was launched, targeting teenagers and young women
2021
The company spun off from L Brands, becoming an independent public enterprise
2021
The VS Collective initiative was introduced, replacing the previous "Angels" with a group of diverse and successful women
2023
The VS & PINK Adaptive collection was launched, offering lingerie for women with disabilities
News by theme
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo

On October 15, the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 will take place, where famous "angels" and new faces, including plus-size models, will walk the runway. The show will be available on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand's official pages.

Culture • October 15, 05:50 AM • 60145 views