Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

On October 15, the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 will take place, where both angels who have already captivated the public, including Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Ashley Graham, will walk the runway. Also debuting will be plus-size model Precious Lee. The show can be watched live on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand's official pages, writes UNN.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show gained iconic recognition thanks to its legendary "angels" in luxurious outfits with wings. The show was founded in 1995 and quickly became a symbol of the glamorous fashion industry. After a multi-year hiatus (2018–2023), the brand returned in 2024 in a revamped format and with greater model diversity.

Where and when to watch Victoria's Secret 2025

The DJ set starts at 00:00 Kyiv time, and the live broadcast of the show will begin at 02:00.

The event can be watched on Prime Video, Amazon Live, as well as on Victoria's Secret official Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok pages. A viewing party will also be held in New York at THE PENN DISTRICT.

Victoria's Secret Angels 2025

This year, both legendary "angels" and new faces will return to the runway. Among the confirmed models are: Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, and Yumi Nu. Ashley Graham will also present herself on the runway for the second consecutive time.

A special return is Barbara Palvin, as well as Alessandra Ambrosio, who first walked the runway in 2000, and in 2025 will appear in the show for the nineteenth time.

Precious Lee, the first African-American "curvy" model who has worked with brands such as Versace, Moschino, and Fendi, will make her debut. Plus-size model Paloma Elsesser will also join the show.

Musical accompaniment will be provided by KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE.

Won a number of Grammys and fought cancer: one of the most influential R&B artists D'Angelo died