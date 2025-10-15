Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5162 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 9446 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7564 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12454 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14257 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30862 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60595 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52920 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47342 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82774 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 36565 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45123 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 33747 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 52728 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24485 views
Publications
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5184 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 9486 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24678 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 82781 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45272 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 30800 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 32703 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 41200 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 45202 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
The Diplomat
Instagram
YouTube

Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24686 views

On October 15, the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 will take place, where famous "angels" and new faces, including plus-size models, will walk the runway. The show will be available on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand's official pages.

Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

On October 15, the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 will take place, where both angels who have already captivated the public, including Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Ashley Graham, will walk the runway. Also debuting will be plus-size model Precious Lee. The show can be watched live on Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand's official pages, writes UNN.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show gained iconic recognition thanks to its legendary "angels" in luxurious outfits with wings. The show was founded in 1995 and quickly became a symbol of the glamorous fashion industry. After a multi-year hiatus (2018–2023), the brand returned in 2024 in a revamped format and with greater model diversity.

Where and when to watch Victoria's Secret 2025

The DJ set starts at 00:00 Kyiv time, and the live broadcast of the show will begin at 02:00.

The event can be watched on Prime Video, Amazon Live, as well as on Victoria's Secret official Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok pages. A viewing party will also be held in New York at THE PENN DISTRICT.

Victoria's Secret Angels 2025

This year, both legendary "angels" and new faces will return to the runway. Among the confirmed models are: Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, and Yumi Nu. Ashley Graham will also present herself on the runway for the second consecutive time.

A special return is Barbara Palvin, as well as Alessandra Ambrosio, who first walked the runway in 2000, and in 2025 will appear in the show for the nineteenth time.

Precious Lee, the first African-American "curvy" model who has worked with brands such as Versace, Moschino, and Fendi, will make her debut. Plus-size model Paloma Elsesser will also join the show.

Musical accompaniment will be provided by KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE.

Won a number of Grammys and fought cancer: one of the most influential R&B artists D'Angelo died14.10.25, 22:32 • 3238 views

Alona Utkina

CultureEventsPublications
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret
Amazon
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram