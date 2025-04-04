$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15971 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29212 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65015 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214141 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122788 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213792 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244252 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255120 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132116 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214141 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392020 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310901 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14376 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45644 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57223 views
World Cup champion Hummels announces retirement

Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.

Sports • 06:39 PM • 5874 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram without underwear. This happened after rumors of Kanye West's split from Bianca Censori.

News of the World • April 4, 09:23 AM • 122508 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns about fraudsters who use fake videos and voice messages in Telegram to extort money. Check information and enable two-factor authentication.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 06:37 PM • 12066 views

Parents will be able to control their children's communication in Roblox - Bloomberg

Roblox Corp has announced new parental control tools for children's communication in the game. Parents will be able to choose safe games and limit their children's contacts.

News of the World • April 2, 12:49 PM • 10859 views

Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy

The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.

News of the World • April 2, 04:13 AM • 12386 views

Scammers have found a new way to deceive Instagram users: how to recognize it

A new fraudulent scheme has appeared on Instagram with aggressive comments under posts. Clicking on the link in the profile description may lead to phishing and theft of personal data.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 09:49 AM • 14380 views

Der Spiegel: Data of officials from the US National Security leaked to the network

Journalists discovered phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords of American officials in open access. This poses significant risks of cyberattacks and access to information.

News of the World • March 27, 01:51 AM • 21135 views

The star of the series "Gossip Girl" Ed Westwick has a son. He was named Oscar

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson became parents to a boy named Oscar. This is Ed's first child, and Amy's second, she already has a son from a previous relationship.

UNN Lite • March 24, 07:57 PM • 39516 views

Military Hnezdylov filed complaints to the Constitutional Court: what is the reason

Serhiy Hnezdylov filed complaints with the CCU due to discriminatory norms of the Criminal Procedure Code, which provide for the lack of alternatives to a preventive measure for military personnel. He demands changes to the Criminal Procedure Code to restore justice.

War • March 24, 01:43 PM • 14838 views

Will Smith to release first album in 20 years

Actor Will Smith has announced the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, scheduled for release on March 28. The album will feature collaborations with famous musicians.

News of the World • March 17, 01:11 PM • 116455 views
Exclusive

Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 9

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about the influence of retrograde planets and eclipses in March 2025. The period from March 3 to 9 will be a preparatory stage before important astrological events.

Society • March 3, 07:14 AM • 202947 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

25-year-old Cori Brodus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, gave birth to a daughter at 25 weeks of pregnancy due to HELLP syndrome. The urgent intervention of doctors saved the lives of mother and child.

News of the World • March 1, 05:32 PM • 126187 views
Exclusive

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Astrologer told about the influence of retrograde Venus and Mercury on people's lives in March.

Society • March 1, 01:58 PM • 144305 views

“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

32-year-old Instagram model Tania Gomez, who has been on the run since 2021, has been arrested in the Canary Islands. She is accused of drug trafficking and laundering €17 million through a dog rescue network.

News of the World • February 28, 08:37 AM • 31975 views

Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.

News of the World • February 28, 08:11 AM • 26600 views
Exclusive

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.

Health • February 26, 02:30 PM • 127637 views

“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup

The couple Kanye West and Bianca Censor have decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new movie, where Bianca played the main role.

News of the World • February 25, 10:08 AM • 129111 views

Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"

Rapper Kanye West said he is “not a Nazi” after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. He had previously published controversial posts and sold swastika T-shirts on his website.

News of the World • February 20, 02:50 PM • 125264 views

Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.

News of the World • February 18, 07:34 AM • 27520 views

Trump administration bans actress Julianne Moore's children's book in a number of schools

The children's book Freckleface Strawberry by actress Julianne Moore has been banned from US Department of Defense schools. The book tells the story of a girl who learns to accept her freckles.

News of the World • February 17, 02:53 PM • 28050 views

Scandalous blogger Voloshin's villa in Bali for $370 thousand flooded

A villa in Bali purchased by Alexander Voloshin was flooded. The tenants helped to resolve the situation, and the blogger commented on the risks of investing in real estate abroad.

UNN Lite • February 11, 02:24 PM • 133415 views

Police stop Ed Sheeran's impromptu street performance in India

Bangalore police interrupted an impromptu street concert by Ed Sheeran due to lack of permission. The singer claims that he had the necessary permits and later held a planned concert with an Indian singer.

News of the World • February 10, 03:06 PM • 100301 views
Exclusive

Cyberpolice provided advice on how to teach children to use social media safely

The Cyber Police Department has provided recommendations for the safe use of the Internet by children. Parents are advised to talk to their children about cyberbullying, teach them the “billboard test” and control the publication of personal information.

Society • February 10, 01:58 PM • 115672 views

The trend for naturalness: why Ukrainian women “deflate” their lips and breasts

Blogger Kateryna Krupkina removed her breast implants after 11 years, starting a trend toward naturalness. More and more Ukrainian women are refusing plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in favor of a natural look.

Society • February 9, 10:49 AM • 36672 views

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.

Society • February 8, 07:46 AM • 31677 views
Exclusive

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko has compiled a detailed guide to choosing gifts for Valentine's Day. The recommendations are based on the elements of the zodiac signs and their individual preferences.

Society • February 7, 07:42 AM • 141104 views
Exclusive

Facebook and Instagram: an expert on the main channels of fake advertising distribution last year

The ESET expert spoke about the main channels of fake advertising on social networks. Over the past six months, the number of phishing threats has increased by 335%, with more than 100 new fraudulent addresses being discovered every day.

Society • February 6, 12:08 PM • 142397 views

A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business

Alina Lebedieva's flower boutique has reopened after a 5-week break. The owner advertises bouquets worth more than 9 thousand hryvnias, although such orders were rare before.

Politics • February 4, 01:52 PM • 24045 views
Exclusive

In Brovary, shelters automatically open during an alarm, and local authorities are working to improve accessibility

The Brovary shelters are equipped with a system that automatically opens during an alarm and closes 15 minutes after the alarm is over. Local authorities are working to improve the accessibility of shelters for people with limited mobility.

Society • February 4, 11:30 AM • 32684 views

Emily in Paris star became a mother through surrogacy: the actress showed a photo

Actress Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell have become parents for the first time to a girl named Tove Jane. The child was born from a surrogate mother, which caused a mixed reaction on social media.

News of the World • February 1, 12:50 PM • 114432 views