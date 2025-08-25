Former Dynamo and Ukraine national team defender Khacheridi signed a contract with a First League club

Former defender of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team Yevhen Khacheridi joined Odesa "Chornomorets", which plays in the First League.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

Details

Long-awaited signing. FC "Chornomorets" is pleased to announce the signing of experienced defender Yevhen Khacheridi. Yevhen is a multiple champion of Ukraine, winner of national trophies, participant of the Euro as part of the Ukrainian national team. Now his experience and reliability will work for the sailors' team - the message says.

Addition

Yevhen Khacheridi - born on July 28, 1987, in Melitopol. Pupil of FC "Meliopol". Played in teams: "Olkom" Melitopol, "Metalurh-2" Zaporizhzhia, "Volyn" Lutsk, "Dynamo-2" and "Dynamo" Kyiv, "PAOK" (Thessaloniki, Greece), "Dynamo" (Brest, Belarus). After finishing his career, he played for amateur "Shturm" Ivankiv, "Avangard" Lozova. Together with Kyiv "Dynamo", he became a three-time champion of Ukraine, winner of the Cup (2 times) and Super Cup (3) of the country.

While playing for "PAOK", he got into a "scandal" with the Russians - on August 15, 2018, in Moscow, after the Champions League qualifying round match against Moscow "Spartak", which ended with a score of 0-0, he showed the fans of the Moscow club in the stands shin guards with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

This caused a stormy reaction from Russian fans on the Internet and officials who began to demand that the football player be punished for these actions. Then State Duma deputy Dmitry Svishchev stated that Ukrainian defender Khacheridi should be punished for demonstrating the Ukrainian flag after the return match.

I am sure that this will not go unnoticed. "Spartak" has very demanding fans, and the club itself is quite authoritative and respected not only in Russia but also in the world. Such actions should not go unpunished - the deputy stated then.

It should be noted that after finishing his career, Khacheridi worked as a scout at Kyiv "Dynamo". However, it recently became known that the defender was dismissed from the capital club. There are rumors on the Internet that Khacheridi was dismissed after disagreements regarding "Dynamo's" transfer policy.

In addition to Khacheridi, another ex-footballer Artem Kravets, who was an advisor to the president of the "white-blues" Ihor Surkis, was also dismissed.

It is reported that Kravets and Khacheridi found potential newcomers for "Dynamo", but the management systematically refused deals if the cost of the players exceeded one million euros, preferring much cheaper candidates.

Kravets himself recently announced on Instagram that he had left his position at the capital club, where he was an advisor to the president for the development of youth football.

Recall

Odesa "Chornomorets" was relegated to the First League at the end of the 2024/2025 season, taking the last, 16th place. Currently, after three rounds, the "sailors" with two wins and one draw occupy the second place in the table. Kyiv "Dynamo" secured gold medals as champions of Ukraine prematurely, one round before the finish.