Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed hope for Russia's return to football. UEFA and UAF are against it - due to the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Football Association condemned Oleksandr Povoroznyuk's words about the fact that something else should be done with beautiful girls, and not play football. The UAF appealed to the Ethics Committee.
The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.
Football club "Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of the Spanish Cup at the La Cartuja stadium. This will be the eighth final between these teams.
The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.
The Real Madrid coach is accused of failing to pay €1 million in tax on his salary between 2013 and 2015. The prosecutor's office is demanding almost 5 years in prison and a fine of €3.2 million for him.
In the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup, "Real Madrid" with Lunin in the squad bypassed "Real Sociedad". The Ukrainian spent the entire match on the field, conceding 4 goals.
UEFA has opened a case against four Real Madrid players for their improper conduct during the Champions League match against Atletico. Rudiger's gestures and Mbappe's actions are being considered.
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court in a corruption case. They were accused of fraud and embezzlement of $2.26 million in FIFA money in 2011.
On March 23, Ukraine will play the return match of the League of Nations play-offs against Belgium. Victory will open the way to Division A and improve positions in the draw for the Euro 2028 qualification.
Serhiy Rebrov stated that the Ukrainian national team significantly improved their game after the break in the match against Belgium. He also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of injured Konoplya and Sych.
Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.
In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.
Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.
“Kryvbas vs. Shakhtar will be played on April 16, and Ingulets vs. Zorya on April 30. Both matches are scheduled to start at 15:30 and were interrupted due to air raids at 0:1 and 1:0 respectively.
Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.
Erling Holland has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2034. Under the new deal, the Norwegian will receive 500 thousand pounds per week, which will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.
Ilya Zabarny does not want to join PSG because of the presence of Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. The French club may sell Safonov to acquire the Ukrainian defender.
FIFA has responded to the UAF's letter regarding the display of a map of Ukraine without Crimea at the 2026 World Cup draw. The organization acknowledged the mistake, explained the actions of a third-party contractor, and promised to prevent this from happening in the future.
FIFA has responded to the UAF's appeal regarding the incorrect depiction of the map of Ukraine without Crimea. The organization stated that the map was created by an external contractor and promised not to make similar mistakes.
Shakhtar opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, the German club scored five goals in response and won 5-1.
The youth national team of Ukraine got into Group D at Euro 2025, where it will meet with Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The team will play its first match on June 12 against Denmark in Presov.
The Kosovo national team left the field in the 93rd minute of the match against Romania because of pro-Serbian chants from the fans. The players refused to return to the field, and the match was interrupted with the score tied 0-0.
At the France-Israel soccer match, fans booed the Israeli anthem. The game was held under heavy security due to recent clashes in Amsterdam, and Macron and Barnier were present at the stadium.
FIFA has unveiled an updated golden trophy for the Club World Cup that can be transformed. The surface of the cup is engraved with inscriptions in 13 languages, including Russian.
Tsygankov, Lunin, and Buyalsky will miss important Nations League matches for various reasons. Rebrov's team is training in Turkey, and Dovbyk is separated from the training group due to knee problems.
Israel's National Security Council urged citizens not to attend the November 14 soccer match with France due to threats. It also recommended avoiding other mass events in Europe due to possible attacks.
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 13, 2024. 55 national teams will be divided into 12 groups, the winners of the groups will reach the final stage, the second places and the 4 best teams of the Nations League will play the playoffs.
Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.