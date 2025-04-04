$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5266 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13010 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54982 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196935 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113851 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375990 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300762 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117315 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196935 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375990 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300762 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10177 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34426 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62806 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48879 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119213 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

UEFA

International governing body for association football in Europe
World Cup champion Hummels announces retirement

Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.

Sports • 06:39 PM • 3172 views

FIFA President hopes for Russia's return to football: what UEFA says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed hope for Russia's return to football. UEFA and UAF are against it - due to the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Sports • April 3, 11:55 PM • 3220 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

The Ukrainian Football Association condemned Oleksandr Povoroznyuk's words about the fact that something else should be done with beautiful girls, and not play football. The UAF appealed to the Ethics Committee.

Society • April 3, 05:15 PM • 11858 views

2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced

The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.

Sports • April 3, 12:11 PM • 8400 views

"Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of Copa del Rey

Football club "Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of the Spanish Cup at the La Cartuja stadium. This will be the eighth final between these teams.

Sports • April 3, 07:29 AM • 5544 views

The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details

The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.

Sports • April 2, 06:25 PM • 14200 views

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti appeared in court: what he is accused of

The Real Madrid coach is accused of failing to pay €1 million in tax on his salary between 2013 and 2015. The prosecutor's office is demanding almost 5 years in prison and a fine of €3.2 million for him.

Sports • April 2, 01:38 PM • 11705 views

"Real Madrid" with Lunin bypassed "Real Sociedad" in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup

In the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup, "Real Madrid" with Lunin in the squad bypassed "Real Sociedad". The Ukrainian spent the entire match on the field, conceding 4 goals.

Sports • April 2, 06:15 AM • 5942 views

UEFA opens case against four Real Madrid stars for indecent behavior

UEFA has opened a case against four Real Madrid players for their improper conduct during the Champions League match against Atletico. Rudiger's gestures and Mbappe's actions are being considered.

Sports • March 27, 06:59 PM • 28307 views

Former FIFA and UEFA presidents acquitted in corruption case

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court in a corruption case. They were accused of fraud and embezzlement of $2.26 million in FIFA money in 2011.

Sports • March 25, 11:22 AM • 23581 views

The fight to reach Division A of the League of Nations: the Ukrainian national team will play the return match with the Belgian team

On March 23, Ukraine will play the return match of the League of Nations play-offs against Belgium. Victory will open the way to Division A and improve positions in the draw for the Euro 2028 qualification.

Sports • March 23, 01:30 PM • 85934 views

"Added desire, in high pressing": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Belgium

Serhiy Rebrov stated that the Ukrainian national team significantly improved their game after the break in the match against Belgium. He also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of injured Konoplya and Sych.

Sports • March 21, 06:03 AM • 26346 views

Rebrov confirmed the virus in Dovbyk: the forward's participation in the match against Belgium is questionable

Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.

Sports • March 19, 05:10 PM • 15021 views

The Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly tournament in Canada

In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

Sports • March 19, 03:05 PM • 8511 views

Nations League play-offs: Ukraine's national team has left for Spain to prepare for matches against Belgium

Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.

Sports • March 12, 05:43 PM • 21644 views

UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

“Kryvbas vs. Shakhtar will be played on April 16, and Ingulets vs. Zorya on April 30. Both matches are scheduled to start at 15:30 and were interrupted due to air raids at 0:1 and 1:0 respectively.

Sports • February 13, 07:54 PM • 36148 views

Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

Sports • February 6, 10:02 AM • 27750 views

Will become one of the highest paid players in the Premier League: Holland signs new contract with Man City

Erling Holland has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2034. Under the new deal, the Norwegian will receive 500 thousand pounds per week, which will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Sports • January 17, 12:46 PM • 31700 views

Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team

Ilya Zabarny does not want to join PSG because of the presence of Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. The French club may sell Safonov to acquire the Ukrainian defender.

War • January 8, 12:15 PM • 29825 views

FIFA reacts to the scandal with the map of Ukraine without Crimea during the 2026 World Cup draw

FIFA has responded to the UAF's letter regarding the display of a map of Ukraine without Crimea at the 2026 World Cup draw. The organization acknowledged the mistake, explained the actions of a third-party contractor, and promised to prevent this from happening in the future.

Sports • December 16, 11:40 AM • 15803 views

FIFA reacts to scandal with map showing Ukraine without Crimea

FIFA has responded to the UAF's appeal regarding the incorrect depiction of the map of Ukraine without Crimea. The organization stated that the map was created by an external contractor and promised not to make similar mistakes.

Sports • December 15, 11:40 AM • 49613 views

Despite a quick goal, Shakhtar lost to Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen

Shakhtar opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, the German club scored five goals in response and won 5-1.

Sports • December 11, 01:44 AM • 18165 views

The national team of Ukraine received opponents at the youth Euro 2025

The youth national team of Ukraine got into Group D at Euro 2025, where it will meet with Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The team will play its first match on June 12 against Denmark in Presov.

Sports • December 4, 01:46 AM • 21428 views

Nations League match interrupted after fans chant: Kosovo team leaves the field

The Kosovo national team left the field in the 93rd minute of the match against Romania because of pro-Serbian chants from the fans. The players refused to return to the field, and the match was interrupted with the score tied 0-0.

Sports • November 16, 11:52 AM • 22248 views

At the Nations League match in Paris, fans booed the Israeli anthem, several clashes occurred

At the France-Israel soccer match, fans booed the Israeli anthem. The game was held under heavy security due to recent clashes in Amsterdam, and Macron and Barnier were present at the stadium.

Sports • November 15, 06:57 AM • 17926 views

FIFA unveils updated Club World Cup trophy with unusual design and inscriptions

FIFA has unveiled an updated golden trophy for the Club World Cup that can be transformed. The surface of the cup is engraved with inscriptions in 13 languages, including Russian.

Sports • November 14, 06:34 PM • 15782 views

Final matches of the Nations League 2024/2025: how the national team of Ukraine is preparing for the matches

Tsygankov, Lunin, and Buyalsky will miss important Nations League matches for various reasons. Rebrov's team is training in Turkey, and Dovbyk is separated from the training group due to knee problems.

Sports • November 13, 12:16 PM • 17225 views

Israel urged citizens to avoid attending the national team's match in Paris and other events in Europe

Israel's National Security Council urged citizens not to attend the November 14 soccer match with France due to threats. It also recommended avoiding other mass events in Europe due to possible attacks.

Society • November 11, 02:46 AM • 41292 views

The grid, principle and date of the 2026 World Cup draw have been determined

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 13, 2024. 55 national teams will be divided into 12 groups, the winners of the groups will reach the final stage, the second places and the 4 best teams of the Nations League will play the playoffs.

Sports • October 17, 10:22 AM • 13104 views

“Dynamo vs Partizan: announcement of the return match of the Champions League qualifiers, where to watch the game, bookmakers' favorite

Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.

Sports • July 31, 06:30 AM • 14648 views