Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The 2026/2027 Champions League final will be held at the stadium of Madrid's Atlético

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The UEFA Champions League final of the 2026/2027 season will take place on June 5, 2027, at the home arena of Madrid's Atlético – the Metropolitano. This will be the second Champions League final at this stadium and the sixth for Madrid overall.

The 2026/2027 Champions League final will be held at the stadium of Madrid's Atlético

The final of the 2026/2027 Champions League season will be held at the "Metropolitano" stadium, which is the home arena of Madrid's "Atlético".

This is reported by UNN with reference to the UEFA website.

Details

Madrid's "Metropolitano" has been chosen as the venue for the UEFA Champions League final of the 2026/27 season, which will take place on June 5, 2027. Atlético's home arena since 2017 is located in the Rosas district of the Spanish capital

- the report says. 

This will be the second Champions League final at the "Metropolitano" after the decisive match in 2019, in which "Liverpool" defeated "Tottenham" 2:0. In total, this final will be the sixth for Madrid (only London has more).

"Santiago Bernabéu" hosted the European Cup finals in 1957, 1969, 1980, and 2010.

Addition

"Riyadh Air Metropolitano", formerly known as "Estadio de La Peineta" - the home arena of Madrid's "Atlético", built in 1993. The arena was mainly used as an Olympic stadium and concert arena.

In 2002, the stadium was transferred from provincial ownership of Madrid to municipal ownership. In 2004, after the arena became part of the "Atlético" sports base, it was closed for long-term major reconstruction.

In 2017, the reconstructed arena was opened with a capacity of 67,703 spectators under the name "Wanda Metropolitano".

The new owner of the stadium became "Atlético", announcing that at the end of the current season they would leave their home arena "Vicente Calderón" and move to "Wanda Metropolitano", which would be the club's new home stadium.

It should be noted that the final of the most prestigious club tournament in world football in the 2025/26 season will be hosted by the "Puskás Arena" in Hungary, where the Europa League final of the 2022/2023 season was held in 2023.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" received their opponents in the group stage of the Conference League of the 2025/2026 season. The group stage matches will begin on October 2, 2025. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA
Madrid
Hungary
London