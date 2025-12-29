Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced that after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties "came very close" to a peace plan. The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents lasted more than two hours.
Donald Trump stated that after discussing the points of the peace plan, the parties "came very close" to a result. US President Donald Trump announced this after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
Details
According to Trump, the meeting was "great" and the discussion was substantive.
We had a great meeting. We discussed a lot, as you know I had over 2 hours of conversation with President Putin, we discussed many points, we came closer, maybe very close
Recall
The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States lasted over two hours. Currently, the presidents are holding a video conference with European leaders.