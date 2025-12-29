Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy

Donald Trump stated that after discussing the points of the peace plan, the parties "came very close" to a result. US President Donald Trump announced this after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the meeting was "great" and the discussion was substantive.

We had a great meeting. We discussed a lot, as you know I had over 2 hours of conversation with President Putin, we discussed many points, we came closer, maybe very close - said President Donald Trump.

Recall

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States lasted over two hours. Currently, the presidents are holding a video conference with European leaders.