The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place in Nyon. Zinchenko will play against PSV, Trubin against Barcelona, and Lunin will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Pedro Sanchez to deepen bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy informed about his recent conversation with Trump and discussed initiatives to support Ukrainians.
Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.
Spain's ambassador to Belgium was fired after he fell asleep at a meeting during a speech by the foreign minister. Minister Albares, nicknamed the “Little Napoleon,” is known for his tough leadership style and frequent dismissals.
The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.
The Spanish government is planning to introduce a tax of up to 100% on real estate for non-EU residents. This is one of ten measures to address the housing crisis and provide affordable housing for citizens.
Voting has begun for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024, where 12-year-old Artem Kotenko will represent Ukraine with the song “Hear Me Now. ” The final of the contest will be held in Madrid with the participation of 17 countries.
Flash floods in eastern Spain killed 158 people and left dozens missing. The natural disaster destroyed Valencia's infrastructure and flooded agricultural land.
The floods in Valencia killed at least 100 people and left an unknown number of people missing. The disaster caused serious damage to the infrastructure, with 80 kilometers of the railway network completely destroyed.
In the province of Valencia, 92 people died due to severe flooding, and 95 in the country as a whole. Thousands of rescuers are searching for the missing, and the authorities have allocated 250 million euros to help the victims.
Severe flooding in Spain has killed 95 people, most of them in Valencia. A three-day mourning period was declared, 115,000 people were left without power, and transportation was disrupted.
Due to heavy rains in eastern and southern Spain, 7 people went missing, and houses and cars were flooded. A high-speed train with 300 passengers derailed, and the rescue operation continues until October 31.
Venues in different cities of Georgia and abroad are holding National Election After Party events. Voters with a voting record will receive free entry and a drink at bars and clubs.
The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.
A 26-year-old British man fell from a 192-meter bridge in Spain while filming content for social media. Authorities emphasize that climbing the bridge is strictly prohibited.
A lieutenant colonel of the Spanish Air Force was killed in an F18 fighter jet crash near Teruel. The causes of the crash are unknown, the pilot was unable to eject. The Air Force expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
A new species of sauropod that lived 73 million years ago has been found in Spain. The “Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra” was 15 meters long, weighed 10 tons and was 3 meters high at the shoulders.
Artem Kotenko will represent Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Madrid with his song “Home”. He scored the same number of points as Zlata Ivaniv, but received more votes from the audience.
Spain has recorded three deaths due to heat stroke amid extreme temperatures. The country is experiencing the fourth heat wave of the summer, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in many regions.
112 veterans and military personnel competed in four sports as part of the inclusive Victory of the Unconquered competition. The event was supported by MHP to reintegrate the defenders and help them adapt to civilian life.
In Spain, a pensioner was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sending explosive packages to government and diplomatic institutions. The targets included the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Spain, the Ukrainian and US embassies in Madrid, an air force base, and a weapons manufacturer.
Tens of thousands of Spanish fans filled the streets of Madrid and other cities to celebrate the historic fourth European title after the national football team defeated England in the final with a score of 2-1.
At the current stage of the war, the Russian occupiers are conducting combined attacks on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure using unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and guided missiles.
During his visit to Spain, President Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI, thanking him for Spain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees, and discussed potential cooperation with the Cervantes Institute and signed a bilateral security agreement with Prime Minister Sanchez.
90 countries confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.
Ukraine and Spain sign a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans a working visit to Spain next week to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid.
Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina and demanded a public apology from Argentine President Javier Millais for his statements criticizing the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a corrupt official.
An armed man is shot dead by French police after attempting to set fire to a synagogue in Rouen.