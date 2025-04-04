$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28948 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Zinchenko vs. PSV, Trubin vs. Barca, Lunin vs. Atletico: Champions League 1/8 pairs determined

The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place in Nyon. Zinchenko will play against PSV, Trubin against Barcelona, and Lunin will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Sports • February 21, 02:08 PM • 23074 views

Zelenskyy discusses conversation with Trump and cooperation with Spanish PM

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Pedro Sanchez to deepen bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy informed about his recent conversation with Trump and discussed initiatives to support Ukrainians.

Politics • February 13, 08:32 PM • 24668 views

Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.

News of the World • February 2, 08:25 AM • 36996 views

Spanish Foreign Minister dismisses diplomat who fell asleep during his speech in Madrid

Spain's ambassador to Belgium was fired after he fell asleep at a meeting during a speech by the foreign minister. Minister Albares, nicknamed the “Little Napoleon,” is known for his tough leadership style and frequent dismissals.

News of the World • February 2, 05:20 AM • 35906 views

Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.

Health • January 27, 02:56 PM • 35500 views

Spain prepares 100% real estate tax for buyers from outside the EU

The Spanish government is planning to introduce a tax of up to 100% on real estate for non-EU residents. This is one of ten measures to address the housing crisis and provide affordable housing for citizens.

News of the World • January 14, 07:54 AM • 26027 views

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024: the first stage of voting has begun

Voting has begun for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024, where 12-year-old Artem Kotenko will represent Ukraine with the song “Hear Me Now. ” The final of the contest will be held in Madrid with the participation of 17 countries.

Society • November 16, 12:52 AM • 19258 views

Flooding in Spain may become the largest in Europe in 50 years: 158 victims already

Flash floods in eastern Spain killed 158 people and left dozens missing. The natural disaster destroyed Valencia's infrastructure and flooded agricultural land.

News of the World • November 1, 06:54 AM • 17164 views

Death toll from Valencia floods likely to rise - Transport Minister

The floods in Valencia killed at least 100 people and left an unknown number of people missing. The disaster caused serious damage to the infrastructure, with 80 kilometers of the railway network completely destroyed.

News of the World • October 31, 12:34 PM • 19168 views

Deadly flood in Spain: the scale of the natural disaster(video)

In the province of Valencia, 92 people died due to severe flooding, and 95 in the country as a whole. Thousands of rescuers are searching for the missing, and the authorities have allocated 250 million euros to help the victims.

News of the World • October 31, 08:32 AM • 20725 views

Flooding in Spain kills almost 100 people, the country is in mourning

Severe flooding in Spain has killed 95 people, most of them in Valencia. A three-day mourning period was declared, 115,000 people were left without power, and transportation was disrupted.

News of the World • October 30, 08:34 PM • 22392 views

Several people are missing in Spain after heavy rains in the east and south

Due to heavy rains in eastern and southern Spain, 7 people went missing, and houses and cars were flooded. A high-speed train with 300 passengers derailed, and the rescue operation continues until October 31.

News of the World • October 30, 01:15 AM • 23487 views

Elections in Georgia: all those who voted will be able to visit up to 30 nightclubs and bars for free

Venues in different cities of Georgia and abroad are holding National Election After Party events. Voters with a voting record will receive free entry and a drink at bars and clubs.

News of the World • October 24, 01:29 PM • 17741 views

Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.

Sports • October 16, 05:16 PM • 18289 views

A British man filming a video for social media falls off a bridge and dies in Spain

A 26-year-old British man fell from a 192-meter bridge in Spain while filming content for social media. Authorities emphasize that climbing the bridge is strictly prohibited.

News of the World • October 15, 03:08 PM • 14349 views

F18 fighter jet crashes in Spain, pilot killed

A lieutenant colonel of the Spanish Air Force was killed in an F18 fighter jet crash near Teruel. The causes of the crash are unknown, the pilot was unable to eject. The Air Force expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

News of the World • October 4, 05:14 PM • 17442 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175908 views

New species of dinosaurs discovered that lived on the Iberian Peninsula in the Cretaceous period

A new species of sauropod that lived 73 million years ago has been found in Spain. The “Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra” was 15 meters long, weighed 10 tons and was 3 meters high at the shoulders.

News of the World • October 2, 01:56 PM • 107025 views

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Artem Kotenko becomes the winner of the National Selection

Artem Kotenko will represent Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Madrid with his song “Home”. He scored the same number of points as Zlata Ivaniv, but received more votes from the audience.

Culture • September 22, 05:26 PM • 104546 views

Three people die in Spain due to record heat wave

Spain has recorded three deaths due to heat stroke amid extreme temperatures. The country is experiencing the fourth heat wave of the summer, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in many regions.

Society • August 14, 01:19 AM • 21482 views

Sports for the reintegration of defenders: inclusive competitions among military and veterans held in Cherkasy

112 veterans and military personnel competed in four sports as part of the inclusive Victory of the Unconquered competition. The event was supported by MHP to reintegrate the defenders and help them adapt to civilian life.

Society • July 30, 07:34 AM • 16959 views

74-year-old Spaniard sentenced to 18 years for sending explosives, including to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid

In Spain, a pensioner was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sending explosive packages to government and diplomatic institutions. The targets included the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Spain, the Ukrainian and US embassies in Madrid, an air force base, and a weapons manufacturer.

Crimes and emergencies • July 23, 09:10 PM • 21115 views

Thousands of Spanish fans paid tribute to the European champions

Tens of thousands of Spanish fans filled the streets of Madrid and other cities to celebrate the historic fourth European title after the national football team defeated England in the final with a score of 2-1.

Sports • July 16, 04:12 PM • 109148 views

The enemy has managed to conduct more frequent combined attacks in recent days - Yevlash

At the current stage of the war, the Russian occupiers are conducting combined attacks on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure using unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and guided missiles.

War • June 1, 11:18 AM • 48589 views

Zelensky had an audience with King Felipe VI of Spain

During his visit to Spain, President Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI, thanking him for Spain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees, and discussed potential cooperation with the Cervantes Institute and signed a bilateral security agreement with Prime Minister Sanchez.

Politics • May 27, 04:05 PM • 28304 views

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit

90 countries confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Politics • May 27, 01:07 PM • 15795 views

Ukraine and Spain sign agreement on security cooperation

Ukraine and Spain sign a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid.

Politics • May 27, 12:49 PM • 14219 views

Zelenskyy plans working visit to Spain next week - Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans a working visit to Spain next week to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid.

War • May 26, 11:05 PM • 23779 views

Spain recalls ambassador to Argentina over President Millais' remarks

Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina and demanded a public apology from Argentine President Javier Millais for his statements criticizing the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a corrupt official.

Politics • May 19, 07:22 PM • 32655 views

He tried to set fire to a synagogue: police shot dead an armed man in France

An armed man is shot dead by French police after attempting to set fire to a synagogue in Rouen.

News of the World • May 17, 08:38 AM • 16157 views