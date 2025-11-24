Novyi Zir wins EPHA Awards 2025: Ukrainian clinic receives world-class organization award for the first time

The award was given for the social project #MOD – Mobile Ophthalmological Aid. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, teams of doctors from "New Vision" travel to frontline areas to provide free treatment to military personnel and civilians.

Expression of gratitude to the defenders

The project operates under the auspices of the charitable foundation "See the Victory," which has been caring for our defenders and citizens affected by hostilities for many years.

Marina Chyrva, Deputy Director of the clinic network, talks about the mission of #MOD: "We conduct comprehensive examinations using modern equipment that we bring with us, to immediately select glasses, lenses, and provide necessary medications".

Specialists not only diagnose eye diseases but also identify injuries that require immediate intervention. During the period of the charitable foundation's operation, over 3,000 military personnel have undergone examinations and surgeries. During the 8th #MOD outreach mission, ophthalmologists checked the vision of 201 soldiers of a separate assault brigade, issued 32 pairs of glasses, and 146 vials of drops for treatment. Dedicated doctors worked 12 hours a day for a week so that our defenders could see clearly again.

World-class medical award: "New Vision" receives international recognition

The European Private Hospitals Awards is the most prestigious award in Europe, recognizing innovation, humanity, and the strength of private medicine. Winning it means that the institution meets the highest clinical, ethical, and management standards, and its activities are significant not only within the country.

At this year's awards ceremony in Madrid, "New Vision" competed with leading European clinics and ultimately won in the "Healthcare System Resilience and Crisis Management" category. This proves that our medicine достойно represents the country at the global level.

Marina Chyrva noted in her speech at the awards: "Life in Ukraine is like a different world now. Today's challenges do not scare us, but we pay a very high price for this skill. I hope our experience will never be useful to you".

The speaker emphasized that the award belongs to the entire "New Vision" team – nurses, doctors, surgeons, administrators.

World standard of ophthalmology

The "New Vision" network has been operating since 2004 and has branches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Lviv.

The company is no stranger to recognition: before the war, it was twice named the best ophthalmology clinic of the year. And its status as a reference center for Alcon, a global leader in ophthalmic equipment, allows it to implement innovative technologies in domestic medicine and share experience with other doctors.

Thus, in addition to diagnostic and treatment services – from laser vision correction to vitreoretinal surgery and pediatric ophthalmology, the network trains a new generation of doctors. In particular, the "New Vision" training center is the base of the Department of Ophthalmology of the O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University, where practical classes are held, for example, on panretinal laser coagulation of the retina or laser interventions for glaucoma.

The network's team consists of candidates of medical sciences, doctors of the highest category, and surgeons with over 20 years of experience. Thanks to constant participation in international congresses and internships abroad, specialists integrate the latest treatment methods into practice. Recently, the network's director, Georgiy Parkhomenko, together with colleagues, completed an internship at the American clinics Kellogg Eye Center and Eversight Eye Bank regarding corneal transplantation and corneal tissue banks – areas that are extremely important for Ukraine during the war.

Thus, "New Vision" forms a world-class ophthalmology culture in the country – from education to practice and is an example of a resilient system. This is what was recognized at the EPHA Awards.