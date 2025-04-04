Culprit of fatal road accident in Khmelnytskyi was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, he was served a notice of suspicion

In Khmelnytsky, the driver of a BMW X6 under the influence of alcohol and drugs drove into a bus stop, killing three women. The 27-year-old driver was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.