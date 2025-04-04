From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
Two wanted men attacked a TCC officer in Khmelnytskyi, causing him bodily harm. The attackers have been detained and face up to 5 years in prison.
As a result of an attack by an enemy drone in the village of Pyrohivtsi, Khmelnytsky district, 9 residential buildings were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.
The head of a municipal institution in Kamianets-Podilskyi will be tried for illegally awarding bonuses to himself and his employees. The official caused damage to the local budget worth UAH 100 thousand, which he has already reimbursed.
The acting head of Khmelnytsky district administration was detained for organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. The official offered conscripts to obtain the status of limited fitness for $1500.
Due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI, all educational institutions in Khmelnytsky Oblast are switching to distance learning. The quarantine will last from 20 to 28 February 2025, except for preschools.
During the military medical examination in Khmelnytsky TCC, the man committed suicide. Despite the first aid provided, he died on the way to the hospital due to severe bleeding.
In Khmelnytsky, the SBU detained a 32-year-old drug addicted Russian agent who was collecting data on military facilities for a terrorist attack. The detainee faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.
An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, killing the attacker. Four other people were injured, the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
The HACC extended the custody of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Medical Examiner's Office, until March 23, 2025. The court reduced the amount of bail to UAH 260 million and set a number of restrictions in case of its posting.
A newborn baby was found near garbage cans on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi. The police found that a 36-year-old local woman had given birth to a boy at home and left him on the street.
Two local residents blew up a railroad track while a freight train was in motion on the orders of the FSB. Law enforcement detained the attackers within hours and they face life imprisonment.
In Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV flying in the direction of Starokonstantinov. One person was killed in Chernihiv as a result of a triple rocket attack on a residential area.
In Khmelnytsky region, police prevented the sale of a unique artifact from the Great Migration era. The silver overlay with gilding and solar signs dates back to 425-450 and is a rare find.
The head of the Mariupol MSEC demanded $5,000 for establishing a disability group III for an IDP. A search of her apartment revealed more than $20,000.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile from the Khmelnytsky region. The missile is heading through Ternopil region in the direction of Ivano-Frankivsk region.
The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported new launches of Russian "Kinzhal" missiles. The missiles are moving from the north of Khmilnytskyi Oblast towards Ternopil Oblast.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, and explosions have been reported in Odesa and Khmelnytsky region. Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv region, and missile traffic is spotted over the western regions.
During the morning attack in Khmelnitsky Region, 6 Russian missiles were shot down, but infrastructure facilities were damaged. Power supply is planned to be restored by the end of the day, critical facilities are already connected to generators.
Due to the Russian missile strike, Zhytomyr was left without electricity. KP "Zhytomyr Vodokanal" connects water disposal facilities to generators and plans to provide alternative power until 18:00.
The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine record the movement of missiles from the Northeast and North.
Explosions are heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnitsky, according to local sources. The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv confirmed the work of air defense in the city.
In Khmelnytsky, the driver of a BMW X6 under the influence of alcohol and drugs drove into a bus stop, killing three women. The 27-year-old driver was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Ukrainian farmers harvested 52. 1 million tons of grains and 19.3 million tons of oilseeds from an area of 19.2 million hectares. The largest grain harvest was in Odesa, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
In Khmelnytsky region, shrapnel from a Russian drone attack damaged a two-story building and caused a fire, with no casualties. Air defense forces shot down 2 Shahed drones in the region.
An air alert has been declared in Khmelnytsky and other western regions of Ukraine. Groups of attack UAVs were spotted moving westward through Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions.
In Khmelnytsky district, 4 settlements were left without electricity supply due to an enemy attack. A hotel and houses were damaged, no one was injured, and air defense forces shot down 8 drones.