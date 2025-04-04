Khmelnytsky

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15806 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28877 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64864 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213928 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391946 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131960 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213928 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391946 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3140 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14266 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45491 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72118 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57208 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Khmelnytsky

News by theme

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17861 views

"Russia is mocking the world's peacekeeping efforts": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

War • March 29, 09:29 AM • 21980 views

In Khmelnytskyi two men attacked a military officer of the Territorial Center for Recruitment during a document check: they were detained

Two wanted men attacked a TCC officer in Khmelnytskyi, causing him bodily harm. The attackers have been detained and face up to 5 years in prison.

Society • March 10, 11:25 AM • 18010 views

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

As a result of an attack by an enemy drone in the village of Pyrohivtsi, Khmelnytsky district, 9 residential buildings were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

Society • March 2, 07:01 AM • 82746 views

He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

The head of a municipal institution in Kamianets-Podilskyi will be tried for illegally awarding bonuses to himself and his employees. The official caused damage to the local budget worth UAH 100 thousand, which he has already reimbursed.

Society • February 26, 02:35 AM • 30455 views

Head of Khmelnytskyi district administration detained for helping conscripts avoid mobilization

The acting head of Khmelnytsky district administration was detained for organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. The official offered conscripts to obtain the status of limited fitness for $1500.

Crimes and emergencies • February 21, 01:33 PM • 27883 views

Schools in Khmelnytsky region go remote due to SARS outbreak

Due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI, all educational institutions in Khmelnytsky Oblast are switching to distance learning. The quarantine will last from 20 to 28 February 2025, except for preschools.

COVID-19 • February 19, 12:16 PM • 42891 views

In Khmelnytskyi, a man commits suicide during the preliminary medical examination

During the military medical examination in Khmelnytsky TCC, the man committed suicide. Despite the first aid provided, he died on the way to the hospital due to severe bleeding.

Society • February 13, 03:39 PM • 31760 views

Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces

In Khmelnytsky, the SBU detained a 32-year-old drug addicted Russian agent who was collecting data on military facilities for a terrorist attack. The detainee faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.

War • February 7, 08:36 AM • 32548 views

Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, killing the attacker. Four other people were injured, the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • February 5, 02:27 PM • 27596 views

An explosion occurred near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, the circumstances are being investigated - police

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi at around 13:00. Emergency services and a police investigative team are working at the scene.

Society • February 5, 12:10 PM • 27151 views

HACC upholds arrest and reduces bail for head of Khmelnytsky MSEC

The HACC extended the custody of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Medical Examiner's Office, until March 23, 2025. The court reduced the amount of bail to UAH 260 million and set a number of restrictions in case of its posting.

Crimes and emergencies • January 24, 09:36 AM • 31058 views

Newborn baby found in Khmelnytskyi landfill: proceedings opened

A newborn baby was found near garbage cans on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi. The police found that a 36-year-old local woman had given birth to a boy at home and left him on the street.

Crimes and emergencies • January 16, 10:58 AM • 32884 views

SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train

Two local residents blew up a railroad track while a freight train was in motion on the orders of the FSB. Law enforcement detained the attackers within hours and they face life imprisonment.

War • January 8, 08:08 AM • 31379 views

Air defense forces destroy enemy “Shahed” in Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV flying in the direction of Starokonstantinov. One person was killed in Chernihiv as a result of a triple rocket attack on a residential area.

War • January 3, 04:34 PM • 30528 views

An attempt to sell a 1500-year-old unique artifact in Khmelnytsky region

In Khmelnytsky region, police prevented the sale of a unique artifact from the Great Migration era. The silver overlay with gilding and solar signs dates back to 425-450 and is a rare find.

Culture • December 26, 01:46 PM • 25753 views

Head of Mariupol MSEC caught on bribe for establishing disability

The head of the Mariupol MSEC demanded $5,000 for establishing a disability group III for an IDP. A search of her apartment revealed more than $20,000.

Crimes and emergencies • December 17, 02:59 PM • 25566 views

Another missile is heading towards Ivano-Frankivsk region - Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile from the Khmelnytsky region. The missile is heading through Ternopil region in the direction of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

War • December 13, 07:55 AM • 29250 views

Another launch of "Kinzhals" - Lviv RMA

The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported new launches of Russian "Kinzhal" missiles. The missiles are moving from the north of Khmilnytskyi Oblast towards Ternopil Oblast.

War • December 13, 07:04 AM • 25497 views

Air alert across Ukraine: explosions and air defense operations reported in a number of regions

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, and explosions have been reported in Odesa and Khmelnytsky region. Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv region, and missile traffic is spotted over the western regions.

War • December 13, 06:23 AM • 29907 views

Rocket attack on Khmelnitsky region: when do they plan to return light to the region

During the morning attack in Khmelnitsky Region, 6 Russian missiles were shot down, but infrastructure facilities were damaged. Power supply is planned to be restored by the end of the day, critical facilities are already connected to generators.

Society • November 28, 12:58 PM • 23861 views

Zhytomyr without electricity due to enemy attack

Due to the Russian missile strike, Zhytomyr was left without electricity. KP "Zhytomyr Vodokanal" connects water disposal facilities to generators and plans to provide alternative power until 18:00.

Society • November 28, 07:46 AM • 25744 views

Missile attack: what areas are under attack

The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine record the movement of missiles from the Northeast and North.

War • November 28, 06:28 AM • 102066 views

Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnitsky: what is known

Explosions are heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnitsky, according to local sources. The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv confirmed the work of air defense in the city.

War • November 28, 06:27 AM • 106665 views

Culprit of fatal road accident in Khmelnytskyi was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, he was served a notice of suspicion

In Khmelnytsky, the driver of a BMW X6 under the influence of alcohol and drugs drove into a bus stop, killing three women. The 27-year-old driver was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • November 18, 03:56 PM • 28313 views

Drunk driver in BMW crashes into bus stop in Khmelnytsky, killing three people - police

In Khmelnytsky, the driver of a BMW X6, according to police, collided with two cars while intoxicated and drove into a public transportation stop. The accident killed three women at the bus stop.

Crimes and emergencies • November 18, 08:34 AM • 22148 views

Ukrainian farmers harvested 71.4 million tons of grains and oilseeds

Ukrainian farmers harvested 52. 1 million tons of grains and 19.3 million tons of oilseeds from an area of 19.2 million hectares. The largest grain harvest was in Odesa, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

Economy • November 15, 03:40 PM • 63382 views

A two-story building burned down in Khmelnytsky region due to a Russian attack: rescuers showed the consequences

In Khmelnytsky region, shrapnel from a Russian drone attack damaged a two-story building and caused a fire, with no casualties. Air defense forces shot down 2 Shahed drones in the region.

War • November 8, 11:30 AM • 22240 views

Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky region amid air raid alert

An air alert has been declared in Khmelnytsky and other western regions of Ukraine. Groups of attack UAVs were spotted moving westward through Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions.

War • October 28, 08:28 AM • 22030 views

Khmelnytsky without electricity after Russian attack: 8 “Shahed” downed by air defense forces

In Khmelnytsky district, 4 settlements were left without electricity supply due to an enemy attack. A hotel and houses were damaged, no one was injured, and air defense forces shot down 8 drones.

Society • October 26, 08:44 AM • 27910 views