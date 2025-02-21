Head of Khmelnytskyi district administration detained for helping conscripts avoid mobilization

Law enforcement officers detained the acting head of the Khmelnytsky district administration. He, according to the investigation, organized a scheme under which persons liable for military service could obtain the status of limited fitness for work for money. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the district administration was a member of the commission for registration of deferrals from military service during mobilization in the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Command and Control Center.

At the end of 2024, he was approached by a local entrepreneur who wanted to know about the booking procedure for his employees. His company installs gas and water supply, heating, and sewage systems.

The official said that the reservation was currently suspended, but offered an alternative option. He said he had the “necessary connections” to declare employees partially fit, which would allow them to avoid mobilization. The cost of this “service” was 1.5 thousand USD per person, - the statement said.

To do this, the entrepreneur had to provide medical documents of his employees, which the official would pass on to the head of the military medical commission at the Khmelnytsky TCC and JV. Subsequently, the military records would have been marked as fit only for service in rear units.

Having received the documents of one of the company's employees, the official said that in order to obtain the necessary conclusion, it was necessary to “finish” the diagnosis. He also assured that he would find a doctor who would issue all the necessary certificates.

On February 18, the SBI detained an official while he was receiving USD 1.6 thousand for “issuing” the status of limited fitness.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit). The article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

