Large-scale mobilization evasion scheme involving judges exposed in Odesa region

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34306 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62990 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62990 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114464 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100424 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112686 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151497 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61550 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108211 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 74929 views

05:35 AM • 74929 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 39344 views

05:48 AM • 39344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 65868 views

09:03 AM • 65868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101807 views

09:20 AM • 101807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114473 views

06:23 AM • 114473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 142291 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142291 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 29385 views

09:59 AM • 29385 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 65873 views

09:03 AM • 65873 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133587 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135470 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135470 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163829 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163829 views
Large-scale mobilization evasion scheme involving judges exposed in Odesa region

Large-scale mobilization evasion scheme involving judges exposed in Odesa region
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 47724 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47724 views

The SBU exposed an 8-member criminal group headed by the chairman of the Odesa City District Court. The group used fake court decisions on childcare to illegally travel abroad.

In Odesa region, the head of one of the city district courts was exposed, who, together with his accomplices, was making money on evaders.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details

The SBU and the NABU dismantled a large-scale mobilization evasion scheme in one of the city district courts of Odesa region. According to the case, the offenders helped the evaders to escape abroad through fake court decisions on independent upbringing of a child by a parent liable for military service

- , the statement said.

The operation lasted more than a year and led to the exposure of eight members of the organized criminal group, including the head of the court, two judges, the deputy head of his staff, as well as lawyers and other persons who helped the fugitives.

In particular, judges made deliberately falsified decisions that gave evaders grounds to travel abroad under the pretext of sole childcare. The cost of the “service” was 3.5 thousand dollars per conscript.

It is reported that lawyers and their assistants were involved in the search for clients, offering on social media an allegedly legal way for conscripts to travel abroad.

For the purpose of conspiracy, the defendants held “business” meetings with potential recruits in the office of a local law firm. There, they discussed mechanisms for unjustified deferment from mobilization and the amount of payment for the services of an organized group

- , the statement said.

Documents, mobile phones and computers with evidence of the fraud were seized during searches in the administrative building of the court and in the private offices of the defendants.

Law enforcers served suspicion notices to the head of the court and seven of his accomplices under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including illegal border crossing and obtaining undue advantage. In addition, three judges were additionally disciplined in the form of a motion for their dismissal. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine07.02.25, 17:46 • 31543 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

