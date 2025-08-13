The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 12603 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 35480 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 31512 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 54923 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 34374 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37867 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 103063 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97642 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96156 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45245 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
75%
755mm
Popular news
NABU initiated searches of Bulgarian arms dealersPhotoAugust 12, 04:24 PM • 2964 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 12846 views
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupierVideoAugust 12, 05:04 PM • 9086 views
Famine in Gaza has reached incredible levels, urgent action needed - joint statement by EU and other statesAugust 12, 05:22 PM • 2672 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 3410 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 12603 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 12883 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 35480 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 54923 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 103063 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Alaska
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 3444 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 16644 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 88344 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 50347 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 207213 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The deputy commander of a military unit in Odesa region organized a scheme to evade service, appropriating up to UAH 20 million. The official received almost UAH 2.5 million in payments for someone else's service.

The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments

In Odesa region, an official of a military unit who organized "remote service" for subordinates and took their payments will be prosecuted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Details

SBI employees have completed an investigation into the deputy commander of a military unit from Odesa region, who, together with accomplices, helped servicemen evade service.

The scheme worked simply: servicemen stayed at home, but according to documents, they were on duty and received full financial support. They handed over bank cards with their salaries to the organizers, who withdrew the funds and kept them for themselves

- the SBI post says.

According to the investigation, during the scheme's operation, the perpetrators registered more than 20 "remote" servicemen and appropriated up to UAH 20 million. In just four months, the official received almost UAH 2.5 million in payments, processed for someone else's service.

In August 2024, the SBI detained the deputy commander and four of his subordinates.

Thanks to the principled position of the investigators, the damages caused to the state have been fully compensated.

Regarding the servicemen who used the official's services, a separate investigation is underway regarding evasion of military service.

The accused are charged with abuse of office, exceeding official powers, and evasion of military service (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- reports the State Bureau of Investigation.

The sanction of the articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Recall

A Kyiv resident has been notified of suspicion of extorting money for removing conscripts from the wanted list and military registration. He took from 15 to 25 thousand US dollars for his services.

Over 20 men avoided mobilization with the help of forged documents: details of the special operation "Guardian"11.08.25, 10:15 • 9194 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast