The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments

In Odesa region, an official of a military unit who organized "remote service" for subordinates and took their payments will be prosecuted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Details

SBI employees have completed an investigation into the deputy commander of a military unit from Odesa region, who, together with accomplices, helped servicemen evade service.

The scheme worked simply: servicemen stayed at home, but according to documents, they were on duty and received full financial support. They handed over bank cards with their salaries to the organizers, who withdrew the funds and kept them for themselves - the SBI post says.

According to the investigation, during the scheme's operation, the perpetrators registered more than 20 "remote" servicemen and appropriated up to UAH 20 million. In just four months, the official received almost UAH 2.5 million in payments, processed for someone else's service.

In August 2024, the SBI detained the deputy commander and four of his subordinates.

Thanks to the principled position of the investigators, the damages caused to the state have been fully compensated.

Regarding the servicemen who used the official's services, a separate investigation is underway regarding evasion of military service.

The accused are charged with abuse of office, exceeding official powers, and evasion of military service (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - reports the State Bureau of Investigation.

The sanction of the articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

