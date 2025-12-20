"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 5348 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 10766 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 12583 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 10374 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 13443 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 22463 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 26234 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24819 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24133 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19707 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
95%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 8582 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 19706 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 24075 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 11749 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 14301 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 4732 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 12582 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 82956 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 58381 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 66438 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 146 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 1036 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 14472 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 11906 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 24309 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Sukhoi Su-27
FIFA (video game series)

"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Amazon and Netflix have struck a surprise content licensing deal. James Bond films, "Rocky," and the series "The Man in the High Castle" will become available on Netflix starting January 15.

"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon

A multitude of Amazon-owned films and series, including the famous James Bond movies, will be available on Netflix as part of a surprising deal between the two streaming services, writes UNN with reference to Deadline. 

Details

Netflix will launch "Die Another Day", "No Time to Die", "Quantum of Solace" and "Skyfall" on January 15. Films such as "Rocky", "Creed" and "Legally Blonde" will also be available, as well as original series including "The Man in the High Castle".

This comes after the series "Hunters", created by David Weil, which ran for two seasons on Prime Video, began streaming on Netflix this month.

"Die Another Day", "Quantum of Solace" and "Skyfall" will be available on Netflix in the US, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux countries, Italy, Nordic countries and Latin America for three months. The series "Hunters" is available for one year in the US, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux countries, Italy, Nordic countries and Latin America.

This is a surprising deal between two competitors.

Amazon insiders told Deadline that licensing the James Bond film catalog to Netflix is a "strategic business decision designed to expand global reach and re-engage audiences."

Essentially, Amazon has decided that the revenue these films will generate is worth helping one of its streaming competitors – a sign that the distribution market is back, at least for now. This is similar to when Warner Bros Discovery decided to start selling HBO series like "Insecure", "Band of Brothers" and "Six Feet Under" to Netflix in 2023, long before the streaming service struck a deal to buy the entire company.

Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"30.07.25, 16:21 • 214682 views

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Film
Series
Amazon
Austria
Switzerland
France
Italy
Germany
United States
Netflix