"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon

A multitude of Amazon-owned films and series, including the famous James Bond movies, will be available on Netflix as part of a surprising deal between the two streaming services, writes UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

Netflix will launch "Die Another Day", "No Time to Die", "Quantum of Solace" and "Skyfall" on January 15. Films such as "Rocky", "Creed" and "Legally Blonde" will also be available, as well as original series including "The Man in the High Castle".

This comes after the series "Hunters", created by David Weil, which ran for two seasons on Prime Video, began streaming on Netflix this month.

"Die Another Day", "Quantum of Solace" and "Skyfall" will be available on Netflix in the US, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux countries, Italy, Nordic countries and Latin America for three months. The series "Hunters" is available for one year in the US, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux countries, Italy, Nordic countries and Latin America.

This is a surprising deal between two competitors.

Amazon insiders told Deadline that licensing the James Bond film catalog to Netflix is a "strategic business decision designed to expand global reach and re-engage audiences."

Essentially, Amazon has decided that the revenue these films will generate is worth helping one of its streaming competitors – a sign that the distribution market is back, at least for now. This is similar to when Warner Bros Discovery decided to start selling HBO series like "Insecure", "Band of Brothers" and "Six Feet Under" to Netflix in 2023, long before the streaming service struck a deal to buy the entire company.

